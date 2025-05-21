ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Are You Ready For Some Flag Football?

Craig Shemon
A participant of the 'Flag Clinic' holds a football at FC Bayern Campus
Photo by Leonhard Simon/Getty Images

Are you ready for some Flag Football? Sure that sounds different from the old Hank Williams Monday Night Football theme, "Are You Ready for Some Football?!" Now flag football is a thing because it will be featured in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. And NFL owners just voted unanimously to allow its players participate. And players seem enthusiastic about representing their country and trying to win a gold medal.

This will be 5 on 5 flag football. There are issues to be worked out with the NFL Players Association. First of all, only one player from each team can play. Insurance issues need to be ironed out to protect the players and owners from injuries suffered in the olympics. Teams will want salary cap relief if their star player goes down with a long term injury.

ARE YOU READY FOR SOME FLAG FOOTBALL?

It seems to me the Summer Olympics have been in August in the past but in 2028 they will begin in mid July and be over by July 30th. NFL camps usually begin around July 20th-ish. If only one player per team can play then this should not be too disruptive to camp.

Ready for Flag Football? Now two more important questions remain: Who will play on this team and who will coach it? This is hard to project because we are talking about three years from now? Who knows who will still be in the NFL then? What coaches might be free? How do you choose a starting quarterback from the pool of great QB's in the NFL?

I'm sure there will be a fair share of speculation about the answers to these many questions on sports talk radio. That reminds me, tune in each week day to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Flag FootballNFLOlympics
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Related Stories
Kenny Pickett #7 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC Divisional Playoff
NFLBrowns Name Kenny Pickett to Lead QB Room for 2025 OTAs and MinicampDiana Beasley
Travis Hunter #12 of the Jacksonville Jaguars catches a pass during Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Minicamp
NFLNFL Pushes Back Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2027 Temporary Home Choice to OctoberRebecca Allen
Dvon J-Thomas #91 of the Penn State Nittany Lions
NFLFormer Penn State DT Dvon J-Thomas Lands Three-Year Deal with Tampa Bay BuccaneersJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect