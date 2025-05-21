Are you ready for some Flag Football? Sure that sounds different from the old Hank Williams Monday Night Football theme, "Are You Ready for Some Football?!" Now flag football is a thing because it will be featured in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. And NFL owners just voted unanimously to allow its players participate. And players seem enthusiastic about representing their country and trying to win a gold medal.

This will be 5 on 5 flag football. There are issues to be worked out with the NFL Players Association. First of all, only one player from each team can play. Insurance issues need to be ironed out to protect the players and owners from injuries suffered in the olympics. Teams will want salary cap relief if their star player goes down with a long term injury.

It seems to me the Summer Olympics have been in August in the past but in 2028 they will begin in mid July and be over by July 30th. NFL camps usually begin around July 20th-ish. If only one player per team can play then this should not be too disruptive to camp.

Ready for Flag Football? Now two more important questions remain: Who will play on this team and who will coach it? This is hard to project because we are talking about three years from now? Who knows who will still be in the NFL then? What coaches might be free? How do you choose a starting quarterback from the pool of great QB's in the NFL?