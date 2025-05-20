USL Drops Fort Myers Stadium Plans, Looks at Future Soccer Possibilities in Southwest Florida

Pro soccer won't come to Fort Myers' Midtown area after the United Soccer League terminated soccer stadium negotiations.

USL chiefs sent word to the city that money and size issues killed the deal. The plans included fixing up both the main stadium and the Fort Myers Skatium. Mixed-use buildings would have brought life to the area with places to live, work, and play.

TV ratings show the Cape Coral-Fort Myers zone can't get enough of the sport. FC Naples, playing its first year in USL League One, packs in crowds game after game.