USL Drops Fort Myers Stadium Plans, Looks at Future Soccer Possibilities in Southwest Florida

Rebecca Allen
A general view from the outside of the City of Palms Park during a spring training game between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins
David Seelig /Allsport

Pro soccer won't come to Fort Myers' Midtown area after the United Soccer League terminated soccer stadium negotiations

USL chiefs sent word to the city that money and size issues killed the deal. The plans included fixing up both the main stadium and the Fort Myers Skatium. Mixed-use buildings would have brought life to the area with places to live, work, and play.

TV ratings show the Cape Coral-Fort Myers zone can't get enough of the sport. FC Naples, playing its first year in USL League One, packs in crowds game after game.

These strong signs of fan support keep the USL interested in Southwest Florida. While this chance slipped by, the league hasn't given up on putting down roots in Southwest Florida someday.

