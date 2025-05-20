Rory is a Weasel for Skipping Media…Again

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 13: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts as he walks with caddie Harry Diamond after the 13th hole during the final round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2025 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Rory is a weasel. Rory McIlroy is a slippery waffler who says something one day and says or does the opposite the next. We have documented this many times before. But his most notable waffling has involved his numerous stances on LIV golf. We say pick a side and have conviction. But that's not Rory. His opinions blow like the wind.

Then there was the PGA Championship this weekend where he refused to speak to the media. Granted he did speak Wednesday before the tournament. After all, he was coming off a big Masters win so why not take the praise from that? But he played poorly once the Championship began. He barely made the cut. He had his driver taken away because it did not pass specs. Whatever his reason, he didn't do any media.

By the way when he choked away the US Open last year he didn't congratulate Bryson DeChambeau for winning nor did he talk to the media afterward. In fact he went straight from the 18th green to the parking lot and got in his car and drove off. He is a poor loser.

Then we uncovered this gem where Rory at Pebble last year spoke for 45 minutes in front of a group of reporters and talked about the need for PGA Tour players to be more accessible to the media. He said he'd been at an F1 race and saw how many endless interviews the drivers gave before and after the race. He said golfers should hold themselves to similar standards, especially the superstars. Rory is a weasel.

Once again, Rory seems to have waffled on his opinion on the matter. But that's Rory. Tiger Woods, as one of the game's superstars almost never skipped media availability whether he played well or not. He certainly never skipped all four days. But then again Rory, while a great golfer, is no Tiger Woods even though he wants to be.