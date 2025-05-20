Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 19: Agustín Ramírez #50 of the Miami Marlins rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning of the game at loanDepot park on May 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

It's too early to say the Miami Marlins are flipping the narrative. The Fins are flipping scoreboards in the right direction, though. Miami's series-opening win over the visiting Chicago Cubs got the home team back to .500 at LoanDepot Park this year and brought the Marlins closer to climbing out of the NL East cellar. Another win in today's rematch at 6:40 p.m. EST would give Miami a six-out-of-seven streak.

Tonight's game odds shifted with wagering on the Marlins to win after bettors beheld Miami's comeback 8-7 win in the opener. Jesus Sanchez was already enjoying a marvelous outing when he tripled to turn a one-run deficit into a victory in the bottom of the ninth. "The Marlins' third win in four games to start this homestand looked unlikely (in midgame)," confessed Steve Gorten of the Miami Herald on Monday.

Still, the Cubs' odds lost only a few dimes from a steep opening price. Chicago remains a stern favorite to take revenge and set up a series-deciding rubber match on Wednesday.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (-132)

Cubs -1.5 (+123)

Moneyline

Marlins +125

Cubs -130

Total

Over 8.5 (-110)

Under 8.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs Betting Trends

Miami is 5-2 in its last seven home games against the Chicago Cubs.

The Miami Marlins have beaten the run line in five of the last six games.

in five of the last six games. Totals have gone under in six out of the last eight Miami Marlins ball games.

Chicago's series-opening loss snapped a three-game winning streak.

Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Shortstop Xavier Edwards is on the 10-day IL with a back sprain.

Center fielder Dane Myers is on the 10-day IL with a right oblique strain.

Left fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL and out for the season following shoulder surgery.

Chicago Cubs

Left fielder Ian Happ is on the 10-day IL with a left oblique strain.

Relief pitcher Tyson Miller is on the 60-day IL with left hip impingement.

Relief pitcher Eli Morgan is on the 60-day IL with right elbow impingement.

Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs Predictions and Picks

Today's odds on the Marlins and Cubs come down to starting pitchers more than usual. Neither team has had a hurler get yanked prior to the fifth inning for at least a week. On a day when probable pitchers are presumed critical, Miami's underdog line to win reveals skepticism in a newer face on the mound.

Ryan Weathers performed beautifully against the Cubs in a 3-1 victory last week. Weathers' better ERA in 2024 didn't do much to reverse a career losing record as a stopgap starter, making MLB analysts think that first outing was a fluke when compared to the street cred of Jameson Taillon, who was solid against Weathers in that same contest. Taillon is again scheduled to throw against Weathers in a rematch on the rubber.