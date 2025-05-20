Browns Name Kenny Pickett to Lead QB Room for 2025 OTAs and Minicamp

On the Browns' practice field, Kenny Pickett takes control of first-team reps during spring workouts, kicking off a heated four-way battle for the starting quarterback job next season.

Taking the field alongside him, Joe Flacco brings his impressive 4-1 run from last year, while newcomers Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders look to make their mark.

"I'm not here to hang out," said Pickett to Sports Illustrated.

Coming from stints in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, Pickett now edges out veteran Flacco. The Browns' management suggests they might trade one quarterback before the season starts in September.

Adding to the uncertainty, Deshaun Watson's return date remains unclear. Through all the changes, nine different quarterbacks have started since 2022.

Fifth-round selection Sanders might get his shot earlier than many think. Browns reporter Tony Grossi expects the Colorado star to start games in 2025.

The quarterback situation gets more complicated with Gabriel in the mix. Cleveland's hunt for a steady quarterback goes back to their tumultuous 2023 season.

Flacco's impressive run last year - winning four of five starts while throwing touchdowns - makes him a serious threat to Pickett's current spot.

Both rookie quarterbacks face an uphill battle. Sanders showed promise in his lone Colorado season, while Gabriel comes in carrying mid-round draft expectations.