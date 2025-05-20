Astros vs Rays Odds, Spread, and Total

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 19: Danny Jansen #19 of the Tampa Bay Rays hits a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a game against the Houston Astros at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 19, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Following some late-inning heroics in the first game of the series, the Houston Astros (25–22) square off against the Tampa Bay Rays (21–26) tonight at George M. Steinbrenner Field for the second game of the series. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. EST.

Jake Meyers' solo home run in the seventh inning put the Astros up 4-3 last night, and closer Josh Hader left a runner stranded on third base in the ninth inning to secure Houston's win. The Astros will start left-hander Brandon Walter, making his first start of his career after nine relief appearances last season.

The Astros' offense, missing Yordan Alvarez (10-day IL), will lean on Isaac Paredes (7 HR, 24 RBI) and Jeremy Pena (.309 average).

The Rays will counter with right-hander Zack Littell (3–5, 4.31 ERA), who gave up three runs in 7.1 innings in his start last week against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tampa Bay's trio of Junior Caminero (8 home runs), Jonathan Aranda (.309 average), and Yandy Diaz (24 RBIs) leads the Rays' offense.

Spread

Astros +1.5 (-193)

Rays +1.5 (-181)

Moneyline

Astros +112

Rays -111

Total

Over 9 (-118)

Under 9.5 (-126)

*The above data was collected on May 20, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Astros vs Rays Betting Trends

The Astros are 12-11 against the spread when playing on the road.

The Rays are 11-18 against the spread at home this season.

The total has gone under in six of the Astros' last seven games.

The total has gone under in seven of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Astros have won 18 of the 32 games in which they've been favored.

The Rays have won 10 times in 21 games when they're listed as underdogs.

Astros vs Rays Injury Reports

Astros

Forrest Whitley, RP - 15-day IL (knee).

Yordan Alvarez, LF - 10-day IL (hand).

Hayden Wesneski, SP - 15-day IL (elbow).

Rays

Kevin Kelly, RP - 15-day IL (glute).

Jake Mangum, RF - 10-day IL (groin).

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Travis Jankowski, RF - 10-day IL (groin).

Nate Lavender, RP -60-day IL (elbow).

Hunter Bigge, RP - 15-day IL (lat).

Astros vs Rays Predictions and Picks

"The Astros are playing the better ball right now, and you can make a case for them because of it. However, Walter hasn't pitched since September 2023 and has been dealing with subpar performances and injuries since. The Rays are due for an offensive breakthrough, and facing a guy with no reps lately could be what the doctor ordered .... The Rays are at home and have the more trustworthy pitcher on the bump. Who knows what we're going to get from Walter. Give me the Rays." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place

"The Rays have won the last four games that Zack Littell has started, and that includes wins over the Padres, Yankees, Brewers, and Blue Jays. Littell is also 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA in three career starts against the Astros. Although the Astros bullpen is excellent, with so much uncertainty on the mound coming into this game, I am backing the Rays." — David Delano, Winners and Whiners