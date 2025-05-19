NFL Pushes Back Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2027 Temporary Home Choice to October

The NFL won't pick where the Jacksonville Jaguars play their 2027 home games until fall. Both Orlando and Gainesville want to host while workers fix up EverBank Stadium.

"The 2027 location proposals are still under review by the Jaguars and NFL staff. Once this review is completed, the recommendation will be considered by the appropriate NFL ownership committees, and if approved, brought forward to a vote of all NFL owners," said Lyndsay Rossman, a spokesperson for the Jaguars, to the Orlando Sentinel.

Orange County stepped up with an $11 million proposed incentive deal to bring games to Camping World Stadium. They split the money between regular games and playoffs — $10 million for the season and $500,000 for postseason play.

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at UF stands as the other option. Fans would drive 75 miles from Jacksonville to Gainesville, compared to 140 miles to reach Orlando.

"Alachua County would be honored to host the Jaguars' home games. Our deep-rooted connection with football and shared cultural ties with Jacksonville makes this a natural fit," said Mark Sexton, a spokesman for Alachua County, to the Orlando Sentinel.

Gainesville and Alachua County can't match Orlando's offer. Hotel stays and short rentals in Orlando fund the bid through tourist taxes.