Cubs vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

The Chicago Cubs look to make it four wins in a row and get their six-game road trip off to a strong start.

Chicago is 28-19 and sits first in the NL Central Division. The Cubs just wrapped up a six-game homestand, where they went 5-1. They recently swept their crosstown rivals, the Chicago White Sox, playing well on both sides of the ball. All three wins were convincing.

The Miami Marlins are 18-27 and in last place in the NL East Division. Miami is halfway through a six-game homestand and has gone 2-1 so far, with those games coming against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Marlins' pitching is trending upward, but their offense has been inconsistent.

Spread

Cubs -1.5 (-104)

Marlins +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Cubs -168

Marlins +155

Total

OVER 8.5 (-114)

UNDER 9 (-125)

*The above data was collected on May 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Cubs vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Chicago Cubs are 5-1 SU in their last six games.

The Chicago Cubs are 4-2 SU in their last six games against Miami.

The Chicago Cubs are 4-8 SU in their last 12 games when playing on the road against Miami.

The total has gone UNDER in six of Miami's last eight games.

Miami is 6-14 SU in its last 20 games.

Miami is 8-4 SU in its last 12 games when playing at home against the Chicago Cubs.

Cubs vs Marlins Injury Reports

Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ, LF - 10-day IL

Derniche Valdez, SS - Day-to-day

Fernando Cruz, SS - Day-to-day

Ismael Mena, CF - Day-to-day

Miami Marlins

Xavier Edwards, SS - 10-day IL

Deyvison De Los Santos, 3B - Day-to-day

Jay Beshears, 1B - Day-to-day

Dane Myers, CF - 10-day IL

Starlyn Caba, SS - 10-day IL

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Rob Brantly, C - 10-day IL

PJ Morlando, LF - Day-to-day

Cubs vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

The Cubs are 13-9 on the road and 6-4 in their last ten games. Chicago ranks second in scoring, tenth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging percentage. On the pitching side, the Cubs are 16th in ERA. Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the team in home runs and had a strong series against the White Sox, collecting at least two hits in every game and performing well as a leadoff hitter.

Starting on the mound for Chicago is Ben Brown, who is 3-3 with a 4.75 ERA. Brown has been inconsistent this season, recording only two quality starts. However, he has posted a 2.76 ERA in the month of May and has pitched well in three consecutive outings.

The Marlins are 12-13 at home and 4-6 in their last ten games. Offensively, Miami ranks 19th in scoring, 14th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. On the mound, the Marlins are second to last in ERA. Kyle Stowers leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs, and contributed a few hits in the series against the Rays.

Starting for Miami is Edward Cabrera, who is 0-1 with a 5.52 ERA. He has yet to record a quality start this season, though his recent outings have shown some improvement. Walks and home runs continue to be areas of concern.

Best Bet: Over