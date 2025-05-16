ContestsEvents
Rays vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

Laura Bernheim
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 14: Kyle Stowers #28 of the Miami Marlins runs to third base after hitting a triple during the ninth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on May 14, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Kicking off the Florida edition of baseball's inaugural Rivalry Weekend, the Tampa Bay Rays (20–23) and Miami Marlins (16–26) square off tonight at loanDepot Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. EST.

The Rays enter the series after a successful road trip to Toronto, where the Rays' offense averaged more than seven runs per game to take two of three from the Blue Jays. On the mound, right-hander Taj Bradley (3–2, 4.24 ERA) will get the start tonight. Bradley has given up two runs per game in his past three starts.

Miami, meanwhile, is coming off a much-needed 3–1 win against the Chicago Cubs that snapped a three-game losing streak. Right-hander Max Meyer (2–4, 4.37 ERA) will take the mound for Miami. Meyer has tallied 52 strikeouts in 45.1 innings this season but has given up five runs in each of his last three starts.

Spread

  • Rays -1.5 (+140)
  • Marlins +1.5 (-165)

Moneyline

  • Rays -123
  • Marlins +103

Total

  • Over 8 (+100)
  • Under 8 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

  • The Rays are 9-6 against the spread when on the road this season.
  • The Marlins are 11-11 against the spread when playing at home this year.
  • The total has gone under in 12 of the Rays' last 18 games.
  • The total has gone under in four of the Marlins' last five games.
  • The Rays are 13-2 straight up in their last 15 games against the Marlins.
  • The Marlins are 4-13 straight up in their last 17 games.

Rays vs Marlins Injury Reports

Rays

  • Travis Jankowski, RF - 10-day IL (groin).
  • Hunter Bigge, RP - 15-day IL (lat).
  • Jake Mangum, RF - 10-day IL (groin).
  • Richie Palacios, LF - 10-day IL (knee).
  • Kevin Kelly, RP - 15-day IL (glute).
  • Jonny DeLuca, CF - 10-day IL (shoulder).
  • Shane McClanahan, SP - 60-day IL (triceps nerve).

Marlins

  • Rob Brantly, C - 10-day IL (lat).
  • Otto Lopez, 2B - 10-day IL (ankle).
  • Otto Lopez, CF - 10-day IL (oblique).
  • Declan Cronin, RP - 15-day IL (hip).
  • Eury Perez, SP - 60-day IL (elbow).
  • Andrew Nardi, RP - 60-day IL (back).

Rays vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

"The Tampa Bay Rays are on the road, but that will not matter here as they are taking on Max Meyer, who has been giving up runs left and right recently. The typically steady Meyer has been shaky recently; he has given up five earned runs in each of his last three starts, and he has not been going against the top offenses in the Major League .... The Marlins' offense is not strong enough to power their way to a win here, so the Rays grab a win in the first night of the series." — Paul Biagioli, Winners and Whiners

"Miami was able to pick up a badly needed win last time out to avoid being swept by the Cubs, but their offense has been very low-scoring recently .... Tampa Bay has alternated wins and losses over their last five games, and they are starting Bradley, who has allowed two earned runs in three straight starts. Miami is going with Meyer, who has allowed five earned runs in each of his last three outings. Take the Rays to get the win here." — David Racey, PickDawgz

"I'm on the Rays here. The Marlins were able to pull a win back against the Chicago Cubs to close out their series, but realistically, the Marlins are still struggling at the plate more often than not. The Rays looked pretty good at winning their series with Toronto, and the bullpen has been holding it down as well for the Rays to close things out. I think the price is right to back the Rays here and to start the series with a win, so give me Tampa Bay here." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place

