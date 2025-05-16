Maple Leafs vs Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to steal Game 6 on the road and force a Game 7 back in Toronto.
The Maple Leafs lost Game 5 at home, 6-1. The Florida Panthers scored in every period, while Toronto managed its lone goal in the final two minutes of regulation. Shots were even at 32 apiece, and Toronto was outhit 54-49. The Maple Leafs went 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.
The Panthers were down 2-0 in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinal series, but now hold a 3-2 lead and could eliminate the Maple Leafs on home ice. Their last three wins have featured a little bit of everything. They earned a high-scoring, close overtime win in Game 3, followed by a low-scoring defensive shutout in Game 4. In Game 5, they carried the momentum and completely dominated Toronto on the road. Sergei Bobrovsky has been a major factor, making 54 saves over the last two games and earning first-star honors in both.
Spread
- Maple Leafs +1.5 (-135)
- Panthers -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline
- Maple Leafs +209
- Panthers -225
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-115)
- UNDER 5.5 (+101)
*The above data was collected on May 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in five of Toronto's last six games.
- Toronto is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.
- Toronto is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games against Florida.
- The total has gone OVER in seven of Florida's last eight games.
- Florida is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.
- The total has gone OVER in four of Florida's last five games against Toronto.
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Injury Reports
Toronto Maple Leafs
- Anthony Stolarz, G - Out
- Jani Hakanpaa, D - Injured reserve
Florida Panthers
- Evan Rodrigues, C - Day-to-day
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Predictions and Picks
Toronto is ranked seventh in scoring, tied for eighth in goals against, ninth on the power play, and 17th on the penalty kill. None of these regular-season rankings showed up in Game 5, except for the average penalty kill. William Nylander leads the team in goals, but he has been shut down over the last two games. During their three straight losses, the Maple Leafs' scoring has been trending downward, and the close games are slowly slipping away.
Florida is ranked 15th in scoring, seventh in goals against, tied for 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. All of these regular-season rankings were exceeded in Game 5. They doubled their goals-per-game average, and the penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals and points, and he has recorded at least two points in two of the last three games. Florida is coming off a dominant and near-perfect road win, and they just need to keep doing the little things right: set the tone early, let the defense settle in, and let Bobrovsky handle the rest.
Toronto is in trouble. After earning some high-scoring, one-goal wins, the Panthers gradually regained their defensive form, and now their offense is trending upward. In this series, Florida is 2-0 at home, with those wins featuring some overtime puck luck and stellar goaltending. The Panthers carried that momentum into Game 5, where they played their best game on both sides of the puck. The Maple Leafs have yet to deliver a full 60-minute effort and haven't shown signs of doing so in the last two games.