Maple Leafs vs Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

TORONTO, CANADA – MAY 14: William Nylander #88 of the Toronto Maple Leafs takes off on a breakaway against Aaron Ekblad #5 of the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game Five of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 14, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to steal Game 6 on the road and force a Game 7 back in Toronto.

The Maple Leafs lost Game 5 at home, 6-1. The Florida Panthers scored in every period, while Toronto managed its lone goal in the final two minutes of regulation. Shots were even at 32 apiece, and Toronto was outhit 54-49. The Maple Leafs went 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Panthers were down 2-0 in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinal series, but now hold a 3-2 lead and could eliminate the Maple Leafs on home ice. Their last three wins have featured a little bit of everything. They earned a high-scoring, close overtime win in Game 3, followed by a low-scoring defensive shutout in Game 4. In Game 5, they carried the momentum and completely dominated Toronto on the road. Sergei Bobrovsky has been a major factor, making 54 saves over the last two games and earning first-star honors in both.

Spread

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-135)

Panthers -1.5 (+118)

Moneyline

Maple Leafs +209

Panthers -225

Total

OVER 5.5 (-115)

UNDER 5.5 (+101)

*The above data was collected on May 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in five of Toronto's last six games.

Toronto is 14-6 SU in its last 20 games.

Toronto is 3-7 SU in its last 10 games against Florida.

The total has gone OVER in seven of Florida's last eight games.

Florida is 5-2 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Florida's last five games against Toronto.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Injury Reports

Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz, G - Out

Jani Hakanpaa, D - Injured reserve

Florida Panthers

Evan Rodrigues, C - Day-to-day

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Toronto is ranked seventh in scoring, tied for eighth in goals against, ninth on the power play, and 17th on the penalty kill. None of these regular-season rankings showed up in Game 5, except for the average penalty kill. William Nylander leads the team in goals, but he has been shut down over the last two games. During their three straight losses, the Maple Leafs' scoring has been trending downward, and the close games are slowly slipping away.

Florida is ranked 15th in scoring, seventh in goals against, tied for 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. All of these regular-season rankings were exceeded in Game 5. They doubled their goals-per-game average, and the penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals and points, and he has recorded at least two points in two of the last three games. Florida is coming off a dominant and near-perfect road win, and they just need to keep doing the little things right: set the tone early, let the defense settle in, and let Bobrovsky handle the rest.