Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC: Odds, Spread, and Total

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MAY 14: Tadeo Allende #21 of Inter Miami CF runs for the ball against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on May 14, 2025 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Inter Miami's clash with visiting Orlando City, slated to kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time this Sunday, sets up as a good old-fashioned clash of styles. Orlando City has Major League Soccer's longest shut-out streak of this season to date, setting Lions records with an astounding number of clean sheets in a row. Miami hosts Sunday's match with its usual parade of superstars on the attack, but with a truly horrendous defensive ledger that includes at least three goals-allowed to four of Miami's last five opponents.

As is often the case, there's more to the story than offense versus defense. Orlando's attack helped the Lions post a 3-1 Wednesday victory over Charlotte FC that followed previous scoring flurries against New England and lower-tier Tampa Bay. Miami only defended poorly while its 3-3 midweek draw with San Jose was Bedlam in the first half, San Jose's aggressive tactics brought upon by Miami blowing things open with goals from the outset. Once the second half settled into a groove, the Herons tackled better.

You couldn't anticipate a lower O/U total than (3) for Herons-Lions. But the low-side total pick is inspiring more betting action. Will it be a cautious game, or another free-for-all at Chase Stadium?

Spread

Inter Miami -0.5 (-102)

Orlando City SC +0.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Inter Miami -105

Orlando City SC +255

Draw +285

Total

Over 3.0 (-108)

Under 3.0 (-112)

*The above data was collected on May 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC Betting Trends

Orlando City is on an 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Totals have gone over in all five of Inter Miami's last five appearances.

Inter Miami is 2-0-3 in its last five appearances against Orlando City.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring pull.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with an adductor injury.

Forward Fafa Picault is questionable with recurring migraines.

Orlando City SC

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is questionable with a thigh injury.

Forward Nico Rodríguez is out with a thigh injury.

Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC Predictions and Picks

Stopping a Bruce Arena team like San Jose for 40 minutes is impressive. Not scoring for any length of time on the famously offensive-minded coach's club is not impressive. Lionel Messi was so unhappy on the pitch this Wednesday that he was threatened by a referee whose call differed from #10's opinion.

Messi "stormed toward the officiating crew, shouting his protest as players and staff … tried to restrain him," reported Goal magazine following the striker's antics. "At one point, a referee could be heard asking, 'Do you want to be sent off?'"