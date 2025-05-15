Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Spread, and Totals

TORONTO, CANADA – MAY 14: Brandon Lowe #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays follows the ball as he hits a double in the third inning of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 14, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Rays will close out their series against the Toronto Blue Jays today, wrapping up a battle between two AL East teams that are both scratching and clawing to keep pace with the New York Yankees.

One of Tampa Bay's best assets is its deep rotation, a fact that is supported by Zack Littell's appearance on the mound tonight. Littell has had a solid season, putting up a 4.40 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP, a statistic that indicates how good Littell has been at keeping opposing batters off the basepaths. The righty has had some trouble in clutch situations, giving up extra-base hits in big moments, a tendency that could come back to bite him against a Toronto offense that has been extremely efficient lately.

Facing off with Littell is another seasoned veteran, pitcher Kevin Gausman. Gausman has quietly put together an excellent career, and his 2025 campaign is quickly turning into another feather in his cap. His 3.97 ERA is second-best amongst Toronto's starting pitchers, while his .97 WHIP ranks first on the Blue Jays. However, Gausman has been on a bit of a cold streak, most recently giving up three runs over five innings against the Seattle Mariners. The Rays have proven themselves to be a tough test, making a potential rebound performance a tough prospect for Gausman.

Rays +1.5 (-144)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+130)

Rays +153

Blue Jays -160

OVER 8 (-113)

UNDER 8.5 (-120)

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays are 8-5 ATS when playing on the road.

The Rays are 6-5 ATS against AL East opponents.

The UNDER is 11-8-1 when the Rays enter the game as an underdog.

The Blue Jays are 21-10 ATS when playing games without rest.

The Blue Jays are 11-9 ATS when playing at home.

The OVER is 19-12-1 when Toronto plays American League opponents.

Rays vs Blue Jays Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.

Jonny DeLuca, CF - Out.

Josh Lowe, RF - Out.

Richie Palacios, OF - Out.

Jake Mangum, OF - Out.

Yandy Diaz, DH - Out.

Toronto Blue Jays

Andres Gimenez, 2B - Out.

Nick Sandlin, RP - Out.

Rays vs Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

Craig Forde of Statsalt writes , "The first meeting between these two this season had a total of 20 runs scored, which was a bit of an anomaly for both sides. Neither boasts a prolific offense, both sitting mid-pack in the A.L. in scoring. That will be a bigger issue for the Rays in the matchup. Gausman has been very good at home this season, going 2-0 in three starts, allowing just four earned runs while striking out 19 in 18 innings.