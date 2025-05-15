New Rory McIlroy or Old Rory McIlroy at PGA Championship?

There were four key moments for Rory McIlroy that led to his stunning loss in the final round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst. Let’s take a look at them.

Will we see new Rory McIlroy or old Rory McIlroy at Quail Hollow in the PGA Championship? He has been on a short list among the best golfers in the world for some time. But he had a drought at majors that lasted over a decade. And many of his short comings were his own doing.

Simply put. He kept choking in big moments. He'd miss easy putts on a Sunday. He'd blow leads after a couple of solid rounds. But the one that was really in his head was the Masters at Augusta. A couple of years ago he admitted the place made him nervous. And until last month it was the last jewel needed in his pursuit of a career grand slam.

He already won the US Open way back in 2011. Since then he won two PGA Championships and an Open across the pond. You have to be pretty good to win 4 majors. Then he broke through with his 5th major when he won the Masters in April. Only 13 golfers have won 6 or more.

NEW RORY MCILROY OR OLD?

Now that Rory got the Masters monkey off his back and he has won every major at least once, will we see a new Rory McIlroy that is about to tear up the pro circuit? Or will we see the old Rory, choking away leads and missing putts on Sunday? After his Masters performance we are not so sure. He blew his lead twice on the back nine on Sunday at Augusta. In spectacular fashion too! He held on and won. But he didn't grasp the victory. He looked like a man that couldn't wait for the round to end. And after a playoff it did and he was still the leader.