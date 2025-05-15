FSU’s Norvell Steps Away From Play-Calling, Brings Malzahn To Run Offense

After Florida State University's worst showing in decades, Mike Norvell has given up play-calling. The head coach picked former Auburn leader Gus Malzahn to take charge of the offense starting in 2025. This switch comes after a brutal 2-10 run in 2024, when FSU's attack sputtered badly.

This marks a stark shift in how Norvell runs the team. "I think the demand will be easier for him because he can see it. He doesn't have to be consumed with the next play; he doesn't have to be consumed by even game planning," said Jeff Cameron in a recent show.

After the team's poor showing, Norvell cut ties with Alex Atkins. The fresh staff lineup puts Malzahn in charge of offense while Tony White keeps his spot running defense.

Cameron backed the staff changes at FSU. "He can be consumed with interpersonal relationships and really kind of find out where these kids' heads are, for the good and the bad. So, I think it could be a big thing for him. I think it could help this organization quite a bit."

Malzahn brings a strong track record from his time at three schools — Arkansas State, Auburn, and UCF. His arrival signals FSU's push to fix its struggling attack.