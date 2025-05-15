Four Southwest Florida Teams Move Forward to FHSAA Softball Regional Finals

In Tuesday's regional semifinals, four local teams secured their spots in the Florida High School Athletic Association softball finals. Each squad showed its strength in different ways.

A last-minute hit gave Bishop Verot a thrilling 6-5 win over Berkeley Prep. On the mound, Crimson Lawrence struck out 11 players before stepping up to bat for the game-winner. "Yeah, that was the game right there," Verot coach Chris Gatewood told News-Press.

The Red Knights of North Fort Myers shut out Charlotte 10-0, ending the game in just five innings. A messy fourth inning saw Charlotte make four mistakes, giving up nine runs. Abby Hynes kicked off the scoring with a blast over the fence in the first.

Down 3-1 early, Fort Myers turned the tables on Northeast with nine straight runs, winning 14-4. Gianni Torres crushed a three-run shot and finished with five runs driven in.

"My mentality always is, 'What do I need to do to get my team ahead?'" Torres said. "Our energy always stays up, no matter if we're low or if we're high."

In a quick five-inning contest, Evangelical Christian beat Southwest Florida Christian Academy 11-1. Hayden Billie was sharp on the mound, giving up three hits while striking out six. Kee Green ended things with a sprint around the bases for an inside-the-park homer.