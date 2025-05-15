Five Key Players Coming Back To Help FSU Football Bounce Back From 2-10 Season

After a tough 2024 campaign, Florida State University football aims to rebuild with five crucial players staying put for 2025.

Leading the pack, safety Shyheim Brown returns after putting up 70 tackles. The hard-hitting senior wants to make his final season count while drawing attention from pro scouts.

Darrell Jackson Jr. anchors the defensive front. His stats tell part of the story — 32 tackles and 3.5 sacks — making him a key player in the new 3-3-5 defense. Up front, Jackson fills a big gap after Joshua Farmer's exit. His mix of size and skill makes him a perfect fit for the new scheme.

Earl Little Jr. switched from corner to safety midseason. The move paid off, with defensive coordinator Tony White calling him "Him," according to ChopChat.

The offense gets a boost with Richie Leonard IV back from injury. Before getting hurt, he started four games at FSU, building on his full season as a starter at Florida. On the O-line, Leonard battles transfer players for his old spot. Starting at two major programs gives him an edge in the competition.

Omar Graham Jr. found his stride late, piling up 37 tackles in seven starts. The linebacker pushed through early struggles to lock down a starting spot. Graham's late-season surge puts him in the spotlight. His seven-game run showed what he can do when the pieces click into place.