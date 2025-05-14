Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Spread, and Totals

TORONTO, ON – MAY 13: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays tosses his bat aside after hitting a grand slam home run in the ninth inning during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 13, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays will face off with the Toronto Blue Jays for the second game of an AL East showdown. Tampa Bay must be feeling pretty good about things, seeing as its series-opening win broke Toronto's four-game winning streak.

Leading the charge to knock off the Blue Jays a second time in a row is Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot. Pepiot has been one of the most reliable second arms in the entire MLB, putting up a 3.86 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP over his eight 2025 appearances. Last time out, the righty held the vaunted Philadelphia Phillies offense to a single run over six innings of work, a performance good enough to constitute one of his best of the season. Toronto's offense is impressive in its own right, making this another difficult matchup for Pepiot.

A veteran arm will go head-to-head with Pepiot, as Chris Bassitt takes the hill for his ninth start of the season. Bassitt has had yet another solid season, as has been par for the course over his career. However, unlike Pepiot, the righty is not coming off a banner outing, as his last appearance saw the Los Angeles Angels rock him for four runs over six innings. The Rays will look to deliver another beating to even up the series at one apiece tonight.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-159)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+145)

Moneyline

Rays +142

Blue Jays -155

Totals

Over 8 (-106)

Under 8 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays are 6-5 ATS against AL East opponents.

The Rays are 8-10 ATS after a win.

The under is 8-5 when Tampa Bay plays on the road.

The Blue Jays are 13-7 ATS in games following a win.

The Blue Jays are 11-9 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 12-8 when Toronto plays at home.

Rays vs Blue Jays Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.

Jonny DeLuca, CF - Out.

Josh Lowe, RF - Out.

Yandy Diaz, DH - Out.

Jake Mangum, OF - Out.

Richie Palacios, OF - Out.

Toronto Blue Jays

Alejandro Kirk, C - Day-to-Day.

Andres Giminez, 2B - Out.

Rays vs Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

Garrett Kerman of ClutchPoints writes, "Expect a tightly contested matchup on Wednesday as Chris Bassitt and the Blue Jays host Ryan Pepiot and the Rays. Bassitt's command and ability to induce weak contact should keep Tampa Bay's offense in check, while Toronto's lineup, led by George Springer and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., is poised to capitalize on any mistakes from Pepiot. The Rays' offense has been solid against righties, but Bassitt's consistency gives Toronto the edge. Look for the Blue Jays to pull ahead late, relying on timely hitting and strong bullpen support to secure a close victory over the Rays in this pivotal AL showdown."