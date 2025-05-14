Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Total

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – MAY 11: Scott Laughton #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Gustav Forsling #42 of the Florida Panthers eye the puck as Sergei Bobrovsky #72 of the Florida Panthers looks on during the third period in Game Four of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Amerant Bank Arena on May 11, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers look to steal Game 5 on the road and take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven Eastern Conference Semifinal against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Panthers won Game 4, 2-0. They led 1-0 after the first period and added an insurance goal in the third. This could have easily been a four- or five-goal win for Florida. They outshot Toronto 37-23, had eight takeaways, and went 1-for-6 on the power play. The first star of the game was Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 23 saves for the Panthers.

The Maple Leafs will look to bounce back offensively and protect home ice. The home teams are 4-0 in this series, and Toronto will try to limit penalties and get its power play going again in Game 5. The Maple Leafs can build on their physical play, strong faceoff wins, and goalie Joseph Woll's solid performance, as he kept them in it in Game 4 with 35 saves and was named the third star.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+192)

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-216)

Moneyline

Panthers -129

Maple Leafs +115

Total

OVER 5.5 (-119)

UNDER 6 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of Florida's last seven games.

Florida is 6-3 SU in its last nine games.

Florida is 6-3 SU in its last nine games against Toronto.

The total has gone OVER in four of Toronto's last five games.

Toronto is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Toronto's last 19 games against Florida.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

Evan Rodrigues, C - Day-to-day. Doubtful for Game 5.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz, G - Day-to-day

Jani Hakanpaa, D - Injured reserve

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks

Florida is ranked 15th in scoring, seventh in goals against, 13th on the power play, and 10th on the penalty kill. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals and points, and he has started to play better as the series has progressed. After a high-scoring first three games in the series, the Panthers were finally able to take control in Game 4, letting strong defense lead to effective offense. Florida had plenty of offensive zone time and power play opportunities, and they'll look to capitalize on more of those in Game 5.

Toronto is ranked seventh in scoring, eighth in goals against, ninth on the power play, and 17th on the penalty kill. Mitch Marner leads the team in assists and points, but he was held off the scoresheet in Game 4. Prior to the shutout loss, the Maple Leafs had scored in every period of the series and had shown an ability to start strong offensively. Toronto needs to focus on playing with a lead and closing out games in the third period because it is something that nearly cost them in the first two home games.