Oilers vs Golden Knights Odds, Spread, and Total

EDMONTON, CANADA – MAY 12: Troy Stecher #51 of the Edmonton Oilers battles for the puck against Brett Howden #21 of the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period of Game Four of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 12, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers look to win Game 5 and eliminate the Vegas Golden Knights on their home ice.

The Oilers won Game 4, 3-0. Edmonton set the tone early with two goals in the first period, preventing Vegas from having their usual strong start. The Oilers added another goal in the second and played near-perfect defense the rest of the way. They outshot Vegas 32–23 and outhit them 33–32. The power play went 0-for-2, while the penalty kill was a perfect 3-for-3. Adam Henrique was named the first star of the game with two goals.

The Golden Knights are facing elimination at home. Just as scoring was trending up, Vegas was shut out. They had all of their power-play opportunities in the first period but failed to capitalize, which is uncharacteristic for them. A few forwards generated multiple shots on net, but most of their top players finished with a negative plus/minus. Vegas will look to earn its first home win of the series and keep its season alive.

Spread

Oilers +1.5 (-225)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+194)

Moneyline

Oilers +109

Golden Knights -120

Total

Over 6.5 (-126)

6.5 (-126) Under 6.5 (+112)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Betting Trends

Edmonton is 7-1 SU in its last eight games.

Edmonton is 5-1 SU in its last six games against Vegas.

The total has gone under in 13 of Edmonton's last 17 games on the road.

The total has gone under in four of Vegas's last six games.

The total has gone over in four of Vegas's last six games at home.

The total has gone under in four of Vegas's last five games when playing at home against Edmonton.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Injury Reports

Edmonton Oilers

Calvin Pickard, G — Day-to-day.

Mattias Ekholm, D — Out.

Alec Regula, D — Injured reserve.

Vegas Golden Knights

Brandon Saad, LW — Day-to-day.

Oilers vs Golden Knights Predictions and Picks

Edmonton is ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points, but for the first time in this series, he was shut down in Game 4, managing only two shots on net. Fortunately for Edmonton, the depth scoring stepped up, with the second and third lines generating consistent chances. The Oilers had to play from behind in Games 1 and 2 on the road, so scoring the first goal in Game 5 will be a crucial tone-setter.

Vegas ranks fifth in scoring, third in goals against, second on the power play, and 26th on the penalty kill. The penalty kill performed well in Game 4, and the defense held up decently, but the offense struggled to generate sustained pressure in the offensive zone. Jack Eichel, who leads the team in assists and points, was quiet in Game 4, finishing with a minus-1 rating and just two shots on net. While the Knights have played relatively well at home in this series, they've allowed Edmonton to score in bunches, especially late in games. Vegas is usually strong offensively on home ice, but they'll need to tighten up defensively and focus on finishing games better.

Best Bet: Vegas Moneyline