Miami Marlins vs Chicago Cubs Odds, Spread, and Totals

Ezra Bernstein
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 13: Xavier Edwards #9 of the Miami Marlins tags out Dansby Swanson #7 of the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field on May 13, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins will continue their series against the Chicago Cubs tonight. Chicago has already clinched the series behind two straight victories, neither of which came as a surprise thanks to Miami's recent struggles. The Marlins have not won a series since April 23, and they will have to keep waiting past this game for a chance to break that streak. 

Aiming to restore some honor to Miami's name is starter Ryan Weathers. Weathers, a promising young arm, will make his first start of the 2025 campaign after starting the season on the IL. While Weathers obviously does not have any numbers this year, he does have some history against several Chicago hitters, and none of it is particularly pretty. Of the seven Cubs who have faced Weathers, four are hitting .400 or better, while one owns an average of .250. Chicago will not be an easy debut, especially on the road. 

The Cubs' starter, Jameson Taillon, has statistics for the season, none of which are particularly encouraging. His ERA currently sits at 4.53, a number that increased quite a bit after the righty's last start. The New York Mets hammered Taillon for five runs over four innings, including an incredible four home runs. Luckily for Taillon, he faces a notably softer offense in this game, giving him a good opportunity to get back on track.

Spread

  • Marlins +1.5 (-115)
  • Cubs -1.5 (+105)

Moneyline

  • Marlins +189
  • Cubs -206

Totals

  • Over 8 (-103)
  • Under 8 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing. 

  • The Marlins are 9-10 ATS when playing on the road.
  • The Marlins are 13-12 ATS in games following a loss.
  • The over is 17-8 in games following a Miami loss.
  • The Cubs are 13-11 ATS as favorites.
  • The Cubs are 10-9 ATS when playing at home.
  • The over is 12-6-1 when the Cubs play at home.

Marlins vs Cubs Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

  • Otto Lopez, 2B — Out.
  • Dane Myers, CF — Out.
  • Declan Cronin, RP — Out.

Chicago Cubs

  • Ian Happ, LF — Out.

Marlins vs Cubs Predictions and Picks

Jake Faigus of ClutchPoints writes, "This game comes down to trust, and the team to trust more right now is the Cubs. There's too much unknown with Weathers coming back. Taillon has been solid, and the Cubs have the better offense. The home crowd in Wrigley is also big for this game." 

Any bet on Miami is almost impossible to justify here. They have an unproven pitcher on the mound, and the offense has been just short of atrocious recently. On the other hand, the Cubs have been solid offensively, with a proven, if unspectacular commodity on the mound. All of that, in addition to home-field advantage, points to a bet on the Cubs. The Chicago moneyline is fairly expensive to reflect that fact, but a bet on the spread is entirely justifiable. The Cubs should get on the board early and pull away toward the middle of the game as Taillon gives up a few runs before leveling out en route to a win.

