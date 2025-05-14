Inter Miami vs San Jose Earthquakes: Odds, Spread, and Total

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – MAY 10: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami runs with the ball against Minnesota United in the first half at Allianz Field on May 10, 2025 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Inter Miami may be turning into the Man United of state-side soccer. The team has its joys, woes, and episodes, and supporters never stop complaining about its W-D-L record in league play. But the club's lineup is always pricey, and its strikers remain some of the best in the business, giving them a chance to win any big match that comes along. You can always count on the sunrise in Magic City.

Winning in the western sunset is another matter, a factor that led to strangely tight opening sportsbook odds on Inter Miami's trip to visit the San Jose Earthquakes at 10:30 p.m. EST tonight. For once, there is no real favorite or underdog to win a soccer match, at least not according to Las Vegas. Betting sites are touting identical odds on Miami and San Jose, with perhaps a penny's difference at your preferred site.

Inter Miami's back line has broken down in three of the Herons' last four appearances. A trip to play three time zones from home could give rise to the same calamity. San Jose's recent 5-3 defeat to Sporting KC makes the Earthquakes' defense suspect too, causing O/U lines on the bout to soar.

Spread

Inter Miami Ev (+105)

San Jose Earthquakes Ev (-125)

Moneyline

Inter Miami +170

San Jose Earthquakes +135

Draw +295

Total

Over 3.25 (-118)

Under 3.25 (-102)

*The above data was collected on May 14, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs San Jose Earthquakes Betting Trends

The San Jose Earthquakes are on a three-match win streak across competitions.

Totals have gone over in all four of Inter Miami's last three appearances.

The total has gone over in four straight Earthquakes home games.

Inter Miami vs San Jose Earthquakes Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez is questionable with a hamstring strain.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with a sports hernia.

Forward Allen Obando is questionable with a hamstring strain.

San Jose Earthquakes

Forward Josef Martinez is out with a lower body injury.

Defender Bruno Wilson is out with a lower body injury.

Inter Miami vs San Jose Earthquakes Predictions and Picks

No one expects Lionel Messi to average a brace in every 90:00. The Herons have to play defense to win the 2025 MLS Cup. The injury to David Ruiz in midfield is a clue that Miami's tactical problems are closer to those of Manchester City than the issues with Man United this cycle, because it takes a dominant midfield to turn the whole match into a visual of Messi dancing and prancing. When midfields are vulnerable to the counter, it can turn a lion (or a Heron) of a lineup into a jittery mess.

Javier Mascherano is blaming somebody for the defending errors, but won't name the players. "The goals we've conceded … have to do with inattention and individual errors, rather than a collective approach to defending," Miami's manager told ESPN's Cesar Hernandez on Monday.