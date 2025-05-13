Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Spread, and Totals

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 11: Jonathan Aranda #62 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates after hitting a single during the eighth inning of a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 11, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Rays will kick off a six-game road trip with a visit up north to take on the AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays. This series represents an opportunity for both teams to make some noise in a division dominated by the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees.

Tampa Bay will turn to starting pitcher Shane Baz tonight. At the start of the season, that meant six innings of quality work from the young righty, a formula Baz more or less followed throughout his first five appearances in 2025. However, a couple of awful starts, most recently a three-inning, six-run showing against the Philadelphia Phillies, have Baz trending downwards as the season progresses. The Blue Jays will offer little respite for the embattled starter, seeing as Toronto's offense has banked six or more runs in each of its last four games.

Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios has experienced the opposite sequence of events as Baz. A tough start to the season featured multiple bad outings, two of which came against the Baltimore Orioles. In his two most recent outings, Berrios has managed six innings of two-run ball, once against the Red Sox and once against the Los Angeles Angels. A mediocre Tampa Bay offense will allow Berrios another chance at a quality start tonight.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-190)

Blue Jays -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline

Rays +121

Blue Jays -120

Totals

OVER 8 (-105)

UNDER 8 (-111)

*The above data was collected on May 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Rays are 0-5 ATS when playing after a day of rest.

The Rays are 7-5 ATS when playing on the road.

The UNDER is 4-1 in games after the Rays have a day off.

The Blue Jays are 3-4 ATS after a day off.

The Blue Jays are 11-8 ATS when playing at home.

The OVER is 11-8 in Toronto's home games.

Rays vs Blue Jays Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.

Jonny DeLuca, CF - Out.

Josh Lowe, RF - Out.

Jake Mangum, OF - Out.

Richie Palacios, OF - Out.

Toronto Blue Jays

Alejandro Kirk, C - Day-to-Day.

Andres Gimenez, 2B - Out.

Anthony Santander, DH - Day-to-Day.

Nick Sandlin, RP - Out.

Rays vs Blue Jays Predictions and Picks

Bosun Akinpelu of Winners and Whiners writes, "Tampa Bay won't be as successful offensively because Berrios has done a good job on the mound in recent starts, giving up four runs in his last three starts. He gave up four runs in his last two starts against the Rays and will keep their offense in check. Take Toronto on the money line."