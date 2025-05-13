ContestsEvents
Tampa Bay Players Battle Through Hitting Woes, Let Raw Emotions Show

Jim Mayhew
Brandon Lowe #8 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after lining out during the seventh inning
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

In a rare display of raw emotion, Brandon Lowe snapped at an umpire's strike call during Friday's eighth inning. The outburst showed fans a side of Tampa Bay's players they don't often witness.

"Just because you don't see somebody snap a bat over their knee or whatnot, it doesn't mean they don't care," said Lowe to the Tampa Bay Times.

At the plate, the team fights through a tough stretch. Behind closed doors, players grapple with their feelings while staying composed during games. Short fuses spark in dugouts.

Stats paint a grim picture. Fangraphs sees a 78-84 finish ahead, giving the team just a 15.7% chance to reach October baseball.

Minor league stats look just as bleak. Carson Williams sank from 10th to 21st in Baseball America's rankings after hitting .179 for Triple-A Durham. At Double-A, Brayden Taylor slid to 80th with a .152 average.

"I don't know that there's a negative thing that people could say about you that you probably haven't already said to yourself in the mirror at times," Lowe said. "There's no one harder on a player than themselves."

At their makeshift home in Steinbrenner Field, fans pack the stands. The 10,046-seat venue sold out 25 of 26 games: a stark shift from last year's thin crowds of 16,515 at the Trop.

After blowing a save on Thursday, Pete Fairbanks found his own fix: He went straight to the batting cage to swing away stress.

Off the field, staff wait anxiously for the NFL's schedule, hoping to dodge Bucs games set for September 7 and 21.

"Every single guy has a drive and the aspirations to be better and play to a higher standard, and each guy is working to get there," Lowe stated.

Tampa Bay Rays
Jim MayhewWriter
