Marlins vs Cubs Odds, Spread, and Total

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 12: Derek Hill #3 of the Miami Marlins celebrates a two-run home run with Ronny Simon #41 against the Chicago Cubs during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field on May 12, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After a 5-2 victory in the opener, the Chicago Cubs (24–18) look to clinch a series win against the Miami Marlins (15–25) tonight at Wrigley Field, with first pitch scheduled for 7:40 p.m. EST.

The Cubs did all their scoring in the fifth inning, thanks to a pair of home runs by Dansby Swanson and Seiya Suzuki sandwiched around a triple from Kyle Tucker. Starting pitcher Colin Rea went 6.2 innings, allowing two runs and striking out four.

The Marlins send right-hander Valente Bellozo (0–2, 3.50 ERA) to the mound tonight. Bellozo has given up just one home run on the season but averages just over 4.1 innings per start.

The Cubs counter with right-hander Ben Brown (3–3, 4.95 ERA), who has given up 44 hits and struck out 44 batters in 36.1 innings.

Miami has lost 13 of their last 17 games, while Chicago has lost four of their last six.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (+105)

Cubs -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Marlins +223

Cubs -242

Total

Over 8 (-109)

Under 8.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 13, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Cubs Betting Trends

The total has gone under in four of the Marlins' last six games.

The total has gone OVER in 12 of the Cubs' last 17 games at home.

The Cubs have been favored 23 times and won 15 of those games.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 34 games this year and won 11 times.

The Cubs are 7-13 straight up in their last 20 games played in May.

The Marlins are 3-12 straight up in their last 15 games.

Marlins vs Cubs Injury Reports

Marlins

Derek Hill, CF - 10-day IL (wrist).

Ryan Weathers, SP - 15-day IL (forearm).

Otto Lopez, 2B - 10-day IL (ankle).

Eury Perez, SP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Woo-Suk Go, RP - Day-to-day (finger).

Declan Cronin, RP - 15-day IL (hip).

Andrew Nardi, RP - 60-day IL (back).

Cubs

Ian Happ, LF - Day-to-day (oblique).

Eli Morgan, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Ryan Brasier, RP - 15-day IL (groin).

Shota Imanaga, SP - 15-day IL (hamstring).

Javier Assad, SP - 60-day IL (oblique).

Justin Steele, SP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Marlins vs Cubs Predictions and Picks

"While the Cubs have been struggling, this is a perfect opportunity for the Cubbies to get back to their winning ways. The Marlins have struggled in night games this season, with a record of just 7-14 under the lights. The Cubs, meanwhile, have thrived in night games with a record of 15-6 in night games. The Marlins are also just 5-12 away from home this season .... The Cubs will wear down Bellozo, work up his pitch count, and then take full advantage of the Marlins' vulnerable pen. Take the Cubs with the money line." — Mark Ruelle, Winners and Whiners

"Ben Brown and the Cubs are set up for a strong showing against Valente Bellozo and the Marlins (today). Brown is coming off a dominant shutout performance against the Brewers and has shown the ability to rack up strikeouts, including a recent nine-strikeout outing against the Giants ....Meanwhile, the Marlins' offense has struggled for consistency and power, making it tough to keep pace if Brown is on his game. Expect the Cubs to take advantage of their offensive depth and Brown's strikeout potential to secure a win over Miami." — Garrett Kerman, ClutchPoints