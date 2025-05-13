Knicks Take 3-1 Series Lead as Tatum Suffers Leg Injury in 121-113 Win

In a pivotal Game 4 matchup, New York beat Boston 121-113, but the mood turned somber when Celtics star Jayson Tatum left in a wheelchair during the fourth quarter.

Jalen Brunson dominated with 39 points while dishing out 12 assists, moving the Knicks closer to their first conference finals appearance since '99. "A sense of urgency, desperation, just knowing that we have a great opportunity," Brunson told ESPN.

The game changed drastically with 2:58 remaining. Tatum, who had poured in 42 points, fell to the floor after landing awkwardly. Unable to stand on his right leg, medical staff rushed over to help.

Team doctors took Tatum away in a wheelchair as New York grabbed their first home win of the series. An MRI scheduled for tomorrow will reveal the severity of his injury.

For the Knicks, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 23 points. OG Anunoby broke out of his slump with 20.

The Celtics dominated early, building a 14-point lead through three quarters. But New York came alive, outscoring Boston 70-51 in the second half.

With their backs against the wall, Boston needs to win three straight. The odds aren't good - only 13 teams have ever overcome a 3-1 playoff deficit.