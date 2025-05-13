Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

I've always thought the NBA Draft Lottery was rigged. Unlike the NFL, the NBA draft order is not determined by the team with the worst record getting the first pick of the draft. Instead they use a weighted drawing system. The three worst teams appear to have the best odds of getting the first pick. And non playoff teams also have a weighted chance at the top pick as well. This system was put in place to prevent teams from tanking their seasons to get a good draft pick.

This system has been in place in some variation for years. They used to pick envelopes out of a bin that had team logos on the inside. In 1985 there were a lot of rumors that the New York Knicks envelope was either frozen or had a folded corner. That's how commissioner David Stern knew to pick it last so the Knicks would get coveted Patrick Ewing.

To avoid that controversy again they drew ping pong balls with team logos but they couldn't control that as well. They later moved back to the envelope/logo system by they drawing the order of teams behind closed doors and only announce the order of the teams on live TV.

NBA DRAFT LOTTERY RIGGED?

There have been other suspicious events in the past. Like, how did high schooler LeBron James end up with his beloved Cleveland Cavaliers? Victor Wembanyama only wanted to be drafted by the Spurs and, lo and behold, the Spurs landed the top pick and chose him.

Yesterday the NBA held its lottery and at stake was Duke's Cooper Flagg, the presumptive number one draft pick. Certainly the NBA wouldn't let his career waste away with the Washington Wizards or Charlotte Hornets, right. The Dallas Mavericks won the top pick despite a 1.8 percent chance of getting it. Dallas is a huge NBA market and they just lost their best player Luka Doncic. They needed a superstar and now they will get one. So I still think the NBA lottery is rigged. Do you?