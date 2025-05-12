Coming off his Masters win, McIlroy looks ahead to Quail Hollow, where he'll play as the sixth player ever to grab a career Grand Slam.

By winning the green jacket on April 13, he joined an exclusive club of golf legends - Sarazen, Hogan, Player, Nicklaus, and Woods. This victory was his fifth major championship, ending an 11-year drought since 2014.

"We need to act quickly to protect the building from further damage," said Lucas Glover to Sports Illustrated, watching McIlroy head back to practice after Augusta.

Quail Hollow is a special place for the new Masters champion. He's won there four times, with his latest win coming last season. His worst showing this year? Just a tie for 17th in seven worldwide starts.

The coming major schedule seems perfect for his style. Next is Oakmont for the U.S. Open, then Royal Portrush - where he broke the course record at age 16 - hosts The Open.

Men's golf is still waiting for its first calendar-year slam winner since Bobby Jones did it in 1930.

McIlroy's 2025 season has been incredible. Wins at Pebble Beach, The Players, and Augusta have pushed him to number one in Dubai Rankings.

His Masters victory had some early scares. Two costly double bogeys on day one would have rattled most players, but he fought back for the career-defining win.

According to mind coach Bob Rotella, losing the career slam pressure could unleash an even better version of McIlroy on tour.