Marlins vs Cubs Odds, Spread, Total

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 11: Kyle Stowers #28 of the Miami Marlins reacts with frustration after striking out during the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on May 11, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs (23–18) return to Wrigley Field tonight to kick off a three-game series against the Miami Marlins (15–24), with both teams seeking to bounce back after consecutive series losses. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. EST.

The Cubs have held onto their narrow lead in the NL Central after losing to the San Fransisco Giants and New York Mets, while the Marlins are firmly in the basement in the NL East and have been outscored 23-6 in their past four games.

Chicago will send right-hander Colin Rea (2–0, 2.43 ERA) to the mound. Miami counters with Cal Quantrill (2–3, 7.11 ERA), who has struggled with command, issuing 42 hits and 11 walks in 31.2 innings.

A pair of Kyles lead the offensive firepower for each team, with the Marlins' Kyle Stowers pacing the team with seven home runs, 26, RBIs, and a .287 average. Kyle Tucker tops his Cubs teammates with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs.

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (+106)

Cubs -1.5 (-116)

Moneyline

Marlins +213

Cubs -235

Total

Over 8.5 (-108)

Under 8.5 (-110)

*The above data was collected on May 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Cubs Betting Trends

The total has gone over in 10 of the Marlins' last 15 games.

The total has gone over in 12 of the Cubs' last 16 games at home.

The Marlins are 3-11 straight up in their last 14 games.

The Cubs are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Marlins are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Cubs have won 14 of the 22 games in which they've been favored.

Marlins vs Cubs Injury Reports

Marlins

Derek Hill, CF - 10-day IL (wrist).

Ryan Weathers, SP - 15-day IL (forearm).

Otto Lopez, 2B - 10-day IL (ankle).

Eury Perez, SP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL (shoulder).

Woo-Suk Go, RP - Day-to-day (finger).

Declan Cronin, RP - 15-day IL (hip).

Andrew Nardi, RP - 60-day IL (back).

Cubs

Ian Happ, LF - Day-to-day (oblique).

Eli Morgan, RP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Ryan Brasier, RP - 15-day IL (groin).

Shota Imanaga, SP - 15-day IL (hamstring).

Javier Assad, SP - 60-day IL (oblique).

Justin Steele, SP - 60-day IL (elbow).

Marlins vs Cubs Predictions and Picks

"Miami comes into this series after dropping two out of three games against the lowly White Sox, and they are just 5-12 on the road this year. The Marlins have had a decent start at the plate, but their pitching staff has been brutal. Miami is starting Quantrill, who has allowed 4+ earned runs in three of his last four starts. Chicago has cooled off after their red-hot start to the season, but they are starting Rea, who has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. Take the Cubs -1.5 here." — David Racey, PickDawgz

"I'm on the Cubs here. I just can't get there with Miami after how poor the Marlins looked in their weekend series against the White Sox, and Quantrill has had some serious issues in his career against the Cubs. I just think Chicago at home is too good to go against right now, especially when the Marlins are the alternative. Give me Chicago here." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place