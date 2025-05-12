Kentucky Derby Winner’s Jockey Slapped with $62,000 Fine for Whip Violations

Derby winner Junior Alvarado has to pay $62,000 after hitting Sovereignty eight times - two more than allowed - during his landmark Kentucky Derby victory.

Racing officials bumped up the usual 10% fine to 20% of Alvarado's earnings since this was his second offense in six months. Along with the hefty fine, he'll be suspended from racing on May 29th and 30th.

"It means the world to me. My family's here. I thought I had a great chance," said Alvarado to Sports Illustrated.

The fine money will go toward mental health services for jockeys. Officials said the win stays in place, with no adjustments to race positions or prize money.

At 9-1 odds, Sovereignty crossed the finish line with Journalism and Baeza just under two lengths behind. This kept up an interesting pattern - no favorite has won the Derby in seven years straight.

At 71 years old, Bill Mott finally got his first Derby win as trainer. The Hall of Famer stuck by Alvarado through rough patches, including a three-week recovery right before Derby season got going.

While sitting out the Preakness Stakes, Sovereignty's team is looking toward the Belmont Stakes. No horse has grabbed the Triple Crown since Justify pulled it off in 2018.