Indoor Pickleball Club Plans Fort Myers Location, Adding to $1.5B Market

A new 34,000-square-foot indoor pickleball center will open in Fort Myers. Ace Pickleball Club picked 2501 Alessio Drive for its second Florida site, part of a bigger plan to add 30 locations nationwide this year.

"I'm thrilled to bring this new Ace Pickleball Club to Fort Myers and provide a top-tier indoor facility for players of all skill levels," said McKinley Cooper, owner of Ace Pickleball Club Fort Myers, to Gulfshore Business.

Players will find 12 courts inside, split by skill groups. Members won't need to book ahead — they can just show up and play. Members will pay a flat monthly fee. An opening date has not been announced yet.

The site needs 30 workers to run smoothly. Red Team Ventures LLC from Bonita Springs owns this spot. They run other businesses too, like The Joint Chiropractic and Buff City Soap.

Last year saw a 55% jump in U.S. pickleball sites. Experts predict that $855 million will need to be invested in pickleball court expansion over the next five years to meet the demands. Right now, pickleball is worth $1.5 billion. Experts think it'll grow another 11.3% by 2028.

Other pickleball clubs, like DNA Pickleball, PickleRage, and The Picklr, are also expanding their facilities in Southwest Florida.

