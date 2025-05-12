Golden Knights vs Oilers Odds, Spreads, and Total

EDMONTON, CANADA – MAY 10: Darnell Nurse #25 of the Edmonton Oilers skates against Nicolas Roy #10 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the third period of Game Three of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on May 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

The Vegas Golden Knights look to steal another road win and even the series with the Edmonton Oilers at two games apiece.

The Golden Knights won Game 3, 4-3. After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, they scored two quick goals late in the period to tie it up. Vegas added the lone goal in the second period to take the lead. Although they gave up the tying goal late in the third, Reilly Smith scored with one second left to secure Vegas' first win of the series.

The Oilers still control the series despite a brutal last-second loss in Game 3. On the positive side, they built a two-goal lead and managed to tie the game in the third period. Edmonton also blew a two-goal lead in Game 2 but still pulled out the win. That wasn't the case in Game 3. The Oilers were outshot 24-20, outhit 42-33, and went 1-for-2 on the power play. Edmonton will look to keep their high-powered offense rolling and do a better job protecting leads.

Spread

Golden Knights +1.5 (-215)

Oilers -1.5 (+183)

Moneyline

Golden Knights +116

Oilers -130

Total

OVER 6.5 (-133)

UNDER 6.5 (+117)

*The above data was collected on May 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Betting Trends

Vegas is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Vegas is 1-4 SU in its last five games against Edmonton.

Vegas is 4-1 SU in its last five games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in six of Edmonton's last nine games.

Edmonton is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

Edmonton is 6-2 SU in its last eight games at home.

Golden Knights vs Oilers Injury Reports

Vegas Golden Knights

Brandon Saad, LW - Day-to-day

Edmonton Oilers

Calvin Pickard, G - Out

Alec Regula, D - Injured reserve

Mattias Ekholm, D - Out

Golden Knights vs Oilers Predictions and Picks

Vegas is ranked fifth in scoring, third in goals against, second on the power play, and 26th on the penalty kill. All of these rankings showed up well in Game 3, except for the penalty kill, which went 1-for-2. Jack Eichel leads the team in assists and points, recording at least one assist in every game of this series. He'll look to improve his plus/minus rating in Game 4. The Knights have had strong first periods throughout the series, and maintaining that trend will be key.

Edmonton is ranked 11th in scoring, 14th in goals against, 11th on the power play, and 16th on the penalty kill. Their special teams performed well in Game 3, and the offense remains productive, but the defense has ranged from average to below average. Leon Draisaitl leads the team in goals and points and has recorded at least one point in every game this series, including the overtime winner in Game 2.