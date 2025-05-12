ContestsEvents
Crash Course Weekend Recap

Craig Shemon
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 07: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics is defended by OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks in the final seconds of the fourth quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 07, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Here is a crash course weekend recap. Let's face it. Many of you may not have spent too much time in front of a TV due to Mother's Day weekend. First of all, Red Alert to the top seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. After a 20 point loss to the Indiana Pacers they are now down 3-1 in their best-of-seven series. By the way they were down 41 points at the half. Ouch.

Strangely enough, that game came after the Cavs 22 point win in game three when they held Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton to 4 points. The NBA is a strange game.

Elsewhere, the Oklahoma City Thunder evened up their series with the Denver Nuggets at 2-2 with a 92-87 road win Sunday. Shai Gilgeous-Alexnader scored 25 in the win. This came after the Nuggets won in overtime on Friday.

The Boston Celtics scratched the win column in game 3 in New York vs the Knicks. After missing 75 three pointers in the first two games they made 20-40 from beyond the arc Saturday.

And out west the Minnesota Timberwolves took a 2-1 series lead at Golden State by beating the Warriors 102-97. The Warriors are trying to learn how to play without Stephen Curry and his bad hamstring.

In the NHL, the Florida Panthers dug out of their 2-0 series hole with a 2-0 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs to tie the series at 2-2. The Dallas Stars beat the the Winnipeg Jets 5-2 to take a 2-1 series lead. On Saturday the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 to take a 2-1 series lead. And the Las Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 for their first win in the series by taking game three.

There you go. A crash course weekend recap in case you couldn't watch much TV during Mother's Day weekend. For a more detailed recap of the weekend, tune in to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

Craig Shemon
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
