USA vs Denmark: IIHF Worlds Odds, Spread, and Total

MONTREAL, CANADA – FEBRUARY 11: Jeremy Swayman #1 of the United States takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The World Championship is a "B" tournament no more. NHL All-Stars from this spring's 24 eliminated teams have made it a point to travel to Sweden for the IIHF Worlds, giving fans a preview of the climactic Men's Ice Hockey gala to come at the Winter Olympics. Team USA has a whole new attitude toward the World Championship, GM Bill Guerin producing a 2025 lineup which features Jeremy Swayman in goal, Zach Werenski on the blue line, and the USA's best sniper Tage Thompson up front.

Does that make Stars & Stripes a runaway favorite to win? Not even close. The U.S. team has a gold-medal curse that's comparable to Chicago baseball's Curse of the Billy Goat, going without a world title of any kind since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. What's more, Canada boasts an IIHF Worlds roster that compares to its 4 Nations Face Off lineup from February in spots. The Habs' lineup includes Sidney Crosby, Nathan MacKinnon, and the decorated Team Canada hero Ryan O'Reilly at center. Athlon Sports seems charmed by podcaster Elliotte Friedman's suggestion that MacKinnon will "recruit" Crosby to join the Colorado Avalanche.

The U.S. debuts against Denmark this Friday at 2:20 p.m. EST, beginning a Group Stage schedule that will last through May 20. The curse notwithstanding, Team USA's got a shot to make noise right away.

Spread

USA -2.5 (-142)

Denmark +2.5 (+116)

Moneyline

USA (-850)

Denmark (+540)

Total

Over 6.5 (+126)

Under 6.5 (-154)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

USA vs Denmark Betting Trends

Team USA is 7-1 against Team Denmark at the IIHF Worlds.

Denmark went scoreless in three of its last five games against the USA.

Totals went under in five of the last seven USA-Denmark matchups.

USA vs Denmark Injury Reports

USA

None

Denmark

Goaltender Mads Søgaard is doubtful for the IIHF Worlds with a lower-leg injury.

USA vs Denmark Predictions and Picks

USA Hockey has lucked into an easy Group Stage schedule. Canada, Finland, and host Sweden will not face the United States in Group B. Many of Group B's other teams have failed to find NHL skaters who are healthy and available to contribute. In fact, Denmark may be overrated as merely a (+2.5) goal underdog.

Denmark would be spectacular with every top player in uniform. But in 2025, the Danes must again draw on a thin depth chart of European talent. Forward Nikolaj Ehlers and GK Frederik Andersen are playing through injuries in the postseason, and won't take part in the 2025 Worlds under any circumstances.