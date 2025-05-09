UNC Athletics Bars Belichick’s Girlfriend From Football Facilities

In a bold move, UNC's athletic leaders banned Jordon Hudson - girlfriend of their star head coach Bill Belichick - from all football facilities. The decision comes after growing worries about team disruptions.

Even with Belichick's huge $10 million yearly paycheck as North Carolina's highest-paid state employee, officials didn't back down. The strict ban keeps Hudson, 24, from entering any team areas or going near the practice field.

"Don't think you'll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward," said a source to 985 The Sports Hub.

The ban comes after a messy CBS interview where Hudson, a former cheerleader, created drama by cutting off questions and walking out mid-interview when she left the set.

After trading heated words on social media about the interview mess, both went quiet about 10 days ago. Their relationship first caught everyone's eye at the NFL Honors event in New Orleans this past February.

Ex-Patriots star Julian Edelman noted how this public drama doesn't match Belichick's usual private approach to personal life.

With the first game against TCU coming up September 1, the program has time to work things out.

A close family friend shared serious concerns about possible harm to both the school's program and the legendary coach's reputation in football circles.