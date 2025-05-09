Orlando City S.C. vs New England Revolution: Odds, Spread, and Total

CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 5: Duncan McGuire #13 of Orlando City clears the ball during the second half against the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on April 5, 2025 in Chester, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Don't look now, but Orlando City S.C. could be turning into The Beautiful Game's hottest item in Florida. The Lions aren't getting it done the Inter Miami way, but they're adding points like a greedy mob boss, taking full advantage of a schedule that brings yet another underdog squad to Orlando this weekend.

The New England Revolution visit Inter & Co Stadium this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST, hoping to lengthen a win streak that's lifted the Revolution into MLS Cup Playoff seed contention, at least for the time being. The attacking midfielder Carlos Gil is tied with Orlando striker Marco Pasalic with five goals on the new season, but he might have a harder time scoring against one of the league's most stubborn teams.

Saturday's home team's backs are playing so well that Gil might not be a favorable prop bet to strike two accurate shots. That's a big reason why New England is a four-to-one underdog in spite of a hot streak.

Spread

Orlando City S.C. -0.75 (-122)

New England Revolution +0.75 (+102)

Moneyline

Orlando City S.C. -155

New England Revolution +400

Draw +320

Total

OVER 2.75 (-115)

UNDER 2.75 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City S.C. vs New England Revolution Betting Trends

Orlando City is on a nine-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Orlando has allowed no goals in six straight matches dating back to March 29.

The Lions have defeated the Revolution four consecutive times.

New England has won five consecutive matches across all competitions.

Orlando City S.C. vs New England Revolution Injury Reports

Orlando City S.C.

Midfielder Favian Loyola is out with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta is questionable with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is questionable with a lower leg injury.

New England Revolution

Forward Malcolm Fry is out with a leg injury.

Defender Andrew Farrell is questionable with a leg injury.

Defender Wyatt Omsberg is questionable with a strained hamstring.

Orlando City S.C. vs New England Revolution Predictions and Picks

Orlando's defenders are on the shutout streak of a lifetime, going more than 500 minutes of play without surrendering an opposing goal. What's more, the Lions are showing they can score goals whilst blanking every foe. Youthful goalkeeper Javier Otero had to make three saves in this week's U.S. Open Cup victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies, but Orlando's 5-0 blowout sent a message to the Lions' in-state rivals.

Robin Janssen's back line hasn't let 10-on-11 scenarios bite into a club record for clean sheets. "Twice this season Orlando City players received red cards, and during each occasion the defense was able to buckle down and keep the opponents from scoring," reports beat writer S. Andrew DeSalvo of The Mane Land.