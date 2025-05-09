Milwaukee Brewers vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

TAMPA, FLORIDA – MAY 08: Junior Caminero #13 of the Tampa Bay Rays gestures to the dugout after hitting a home run in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at George M. Steinbrenner Field on May 08, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Milwaukee Brewers will begin their road trip with a journey out east to face the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays will take on their second straight National League opponent after completing a series against the Philadelphia Phillies yesterday.

It is not often that a 36-year-old pitcher produces elite numbers, but Brewers starter Jose Quintana has managed to admit himself to that exclusive group. The lefty pitches in the fashion his age might indicate, relying on shoestring control of his sinker and changeup to fool batters into soft contact. It has served Quintana well, earning him a 2.83 ERA through his six 2025 starts. That number looked a lot better before his last outing against the Chicago Cubs, in which Quintana allowed six runs over five innings, a performance that was the worst of his season by far. The Rays represent a golden opportunity to rebound against a lineup that has struggled mightily recently, scoring more than four runs only once in its last ten games.

Aiming to counter what will likely be a solid outing from Quintana is Rays starter Zack Littell. The former San Francisco Giant had a tough start to the season, but he quickly rebounded to string together a handful of decent starts. Most recently, Littell put together the best game of his season, holding the New York Yankees to two runs over seven innings of work. Facing Milwaukee should seem like a load off compared to the Yankees, increasing the chances of Littell making his second straight quality start.

Spread

Brewers +1.5 (-215)

Rays +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline

Brewers -105

Rays -101

Totals

Over 9 (-120)

Under 9.5 (-120)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Brewers vs Rays Betting Trends

The Brewers are 11-8 ATS on the road.

The Brewers are 11-7 ATS in games following a loss.

The over is 2-1-1 in games Milwaukee plays with a day of rest.

The Rays are 10-7 ATS against National League opponents.

The Rays are 1-1 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage.

The under is 12-10-2 when Tampa Bay plays at home.

Brewers vs Rays Injury Reports

Milwaukee Brewers

William Contreras, C - Day-to-Day.

Garrett Mitchell, CF - Out.

Sal Frelick, RF - Day-to-Day.

Tampa Bay Rays

Ha-Seong Kim, SS - Out.

Jonny DeLuca, CF - Out.

Josh Lowe, RF - Out.

Richie Palacios, OF - Out.

Jake Mangum, OF - Out.

