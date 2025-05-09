Marlins vs White Sox Odds, Spread, Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 07: Agustín Ramírez #50 of the Miami Marlins hits a double against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning of the game at loanDepot park on May 07, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

With both teams desperately searching for momentum, the Miami Marlins (14-22) and Chicago White Sox (10-28) open a three-game set tonight at Guaranteed Rate Field, with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. EST.

The Marlins come to Chicago as losers of three of their last four games, including a 10–1 beating from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the White Sox have dropped four straight and were 10–0 by the Kansas City Royals last night.

Miami hands the ball to right-hander Max Meyer (2–3, 3.92 ERA), who has fanned 47 batters in 39 innings but gave up 10 hits and three home runs in his last start.

Chicago counters with right-hander Bryse Wilson (0–1, 5.56), who has bounced between the bullpen and the starting rotation this season. Wilson has given up five home runs in just 22.2 innings, and opponents are hitting .293 against him.

Spread

Marlins -1.5 (+115)

White Sox +1.5 (-124)

Moneyline

Marlins -145

White Sox +133

Total

Over 8 (-115)

Under 8.5 (-112)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Marlins are 7-7 against the spread on the road, while the White Sox are 9-9 against the spread at home.

The total has gone over in five of the Chicago White Sox's last six games at home.

The total has gone over in nine of the Marlins' last 12 games.

The White Sox have won in 10 of the 38 games in which they've been named underdogs.

The total has gone over in all of the Marlins' last nine road games.

The White Sox are 1-5 straight up in their past six games.

Marlins vs White Sox Injury Reports

Marlins

Ryan Weathers, SP - 15-day IL (forearm).

Otto Lopez, 2B - 10-day IL (ankle).

Eury Perez, SP -60-day IL (elbow).

White Sox

Mike Tauchman, RF - 10-day IL (hamstring).

Gage Workman, 3B - 10-day IL (hip).

Korey Lee, C - 10-day IL (ankle).

Andrew Benintendi, LF - 10-day IL (calf).

Fraser Ellard, RP - 15-day IL (lat).

Marlins vs White Sox Predictions and Picks

"I'm on the Marlins here. I get the case to be made for a home underdog in some spots, but the thing is that the White Sox continue to be one of the worst lineups in baseball this season. The Marlins have been disappointing as of late, but have still been able to spring some wins and the Marlins have a clear edge in starting pitching here with Max Meyer over Bryse Wilson. Give me the Marlins to draw first blood in this series on Friday." — Chris Ruffolo, PickDawgz

"I'm not running to the window to lay juice with a bad Marlins team that's getting crushed and has lost 10 of their last 13 games. However, we've been fading the White Sox over these last three seasons and have made a mountain of profit .... Again, you're forced to pick between two piles of garbage and try to figure out which one smells less. I'm not backing the White Sox. It's Marlins or pass." — Randy Chambers, Sports Chat Place