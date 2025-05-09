Maple Leafs vs Panthers Odds, Spread, and Total

TORONTO, CANADA – MAY 7: Mackie Samoskevich #25 of the Florida Panthers skates with the puck against Scott Laughton #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 7, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple leafs defeated the Panthers 4-3. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs look to steal Game 3 on the road and take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Florida Panthers.

Toronto won Game 2 by a score of 4-3 and has now won three straight playoff games. In that game, the Maple Leafs came back twice, took the lead, gave it up, and then regained it just 17 seconds later. They scored in every period and responded quickly to a couple of Florida's goals. Despite being outshot 28-20, Toronto did a good job blocking several of the Panthers' quality chances. Max Pacioretty was named the first star of the game with a goal and an assist.

The Panthers put in a solid effort in Game 2, playing with two leads and maintaining strong offensive zone time. Their power play went 1-for-2, and they matched Toronto's physicality. Florida also protected the puck well but missed some opportunities to capitalize on Toronto's turnovers. Heading into Game 3, the Panthers will look to clean up small details, like improving faceoff wins, an area that can be key in setting up goals and maximizing offensive zone time.

Spread

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-135)

Panthers -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline

Maple Leafs +195

Panthers -220

Total

OVER 6 (+102)

UNDER 6 (-115)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Toronto's last five games.

Toronto is 11-2 SU in its last 13 games.

Toronto is 5-1 SU in its last six games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in five of Florida's last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Florida's last 17 games against Toronto.

Florida is 16-4 SU in its last 20 games at home.

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Injury Reports

Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz, G - Out

Jani Hakanpaa, D - Injured reserve

Florida Panthers

None

Maple Leafs vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Toronto ranks seventh in scoring, tied for eighth in goals against, and ninth on the power play. Mitch Marner leads the team in assists and points, and he was the third star of Game 2 with one goal and a plus/minus of +1. The Maple Leafs took care of business on home ice, and in Game 2, they won all the key categories except for shots. Toronto was able to contain several of Florida's offensive surges and consistently match their goal output period by period. The Maple Leafs will need to be prepared for a desperate push from the Panthers in Game 3.

Florida ranks 15th in scoring, seventh in goals against, and tenth on the penalty kill. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals and points; he recorded a -1 plus/minus and two shots on net in Game 2. The Panthers need to get their top-10 defense back on track. They were able to eliminate Tampa in the last series with a strong balance of offense and defense. While the offense has shown flashes, they haven't been able to build on it. The last two games were one-goal losses and unlike the Tampa series, where they avoided such tight finishes. Florida needs to find that puck luck again in close games.

Best Bet: Over