Inter Miami vs Minnesota United: Odds, Spread, and Total

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – MAY 03: Noah Allen #32 of Inter Miami CF c during the MLS match between Inter Miami CF and New York Red Bulls at Chase Stadium on May 03, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

Do MLS announcers ever sound too thrilled for the moment, as if Colorado-vs-Seattle is more critical than FIFA? That won't be the case this weekend, even if more than one American soccer announcer blows a gasket on air. The league has moved into a schedule of landmark kickoffs and wonderful matchups.

Inter Miami leads with a historic first-ever visit to Minnesota United, set to begin at 4:30 p.m. EST this Saturday. Given the star-power quality of Miami's lineup and the pricey tickets for sale in Saint Paul, this fixture could feel more ceremonial than serious. Except that, to everyone's surprise, Minnesota United's having the better of two years so far.

The relatively new "Loons" are loony enough to think they can outpace Messi's team, and so far, the project is going just fine. Minnesota United Football Club can surpass Inter Miami in league points via a Saturday victory. Inter Miami's mopey mood in May is represented by betting odds that favor the hosts.

Spread

Inter Miami +0.25 (-115)

Minnesota United -0.25 (-105)

Moneyline

Inter Miami +195

Minnesota United +120

Draw +280

Total

Over 2.75 (+102)

Under 2.75 (-122)

*The above data was collected on May 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Minnesota United Betting Trends

Minnesota has lost only once in its last 11 games across all competitions.

Totals have gone over in all three of Inter Miami's last three appearances.

Minnesota is 3-1 with two draws in its last four MLS matches at home.

Inter Miami vs Minnesota United Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring pull.

Midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez is out with a hamstring pull.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender is out with an adductor injury.

Minnesota United

Midfielder Hassani Dotson is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder Owen Gene is out with an ankle injury.

Defender Kipp Keller is out with a leg injury.

Forward Kelvin Yeboah is questionable with an ankle injury.

Inter Miami vs Minnesota United Predictions and Picks

Miami bounced back from its Champions Cup loss by defeating the New York Red Bulls 4-1 last Saturday. Goals from Messi and fellow UEFA veteran Luis Suarez each came too late to count as the match winner, an honor that went to the 25-year-old Argentine right back Marcelo Weigandt following his tally in the first half. But it was reassuring to see the Herons' aging lineup sparkle. "Captain Messi led the team in attack (and) Inter Miami started the match on the front foot," bragged Mauricio Venegas on the club's website.

So, why is Inter Miami a two-to-one underdog to win Saturday? Minnesota United's back line is far more consistent than Magic City's defense at this juncture, with only one loose performance against Vancouver interrupting a string of fine performances without the football. The Loons haven't allowed a tally since.