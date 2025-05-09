Happy Mother's Day to our moms and wives. Since it is Mother's Day weekend we thought we'd take a break from our usual sports opinion piece. It's more of the same stuff anyway. More NBA playoffs, more Stanley Cup playoff, more golf, etc...

But moms have been with us since day one! And along the way they sacrificed everything about themselves so that we could grow up and be everything that we are today. She helped us grow physically, mentally and spiritually. Along the way she probably logged thousands of miles and hours taking us to school, practice or a friend's house. And let's not forget the times we were sick. Who was the first person we crawled to for help? And who was the person who stopped everything in her busy world and career to nurse us back to health? Mom!

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY

So make sure you take some extra time to say thank you and celebrate with your mom this weekend if you still can. Treat the day like an extra birthday with love and excitement, food, cake, flowers and fun. Do it while you can because one day, for whatever reason, you won't always be able to.