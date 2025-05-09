Fan Kicked Out for Racial Slur at Warriors-Timberwolves Playoff Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – MAY 08: Stephen Curry #30 (L) talks to Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors after Green was assessed a technical foul against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter of Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 08, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Security kicked out a fan from Target Center after yelling a racial slur at Golden State's Draymond Green. This happened during the fourth quarter of Game 2, where Minnesota beat down the Warriors 117-93.

The incident happened while Green was riding a stationary bike near his team's bench area. Team officials later confirmed what happened to Sports Illustrated.

"I'm not an angry Black man, I'm a very successful, educated Black man with a great family... The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I'm sick of it, it's ridiculous," said Green to Sportsnet.

Things got worse after Green picked up his fifth playoff technical foul. He hit Naz Reid in the face with an elbow during the second quarter.

NBA rules say that seven technical fouls lead to an automatic one-game suspension in the playoffs. Green is now dangerously close with five techs, plus two flagrant fouls this postseason.

When the referee called the technical, Green rushed at Tyler Ford to argue the call. His teammates had to pull him back before he got into more trouble.

With their star Stephen Curry out with hamstring problems, the Warriors took their worst playoff loss in years.