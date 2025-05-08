NBA Home Court Advantage Gone In Playoffs

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – MAY 05: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics during the second half in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at TD Garden on May 05, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

NBA home court advantage in the playoffs? What is that? With the exception of Wednesday night's Thunder win over the Nuggets to even up their series at 1-1, no home team has won a home game in the second round of the NBA playoffs!

Obviously the Thunder lost game one in spectacular fashion blowing a double digit lead in the 4th quarter. Aaron Gordon put the final nail in the coffin with a three pointer with :03 remaining for the Nuggets win. Earlier that night the Celtics blew a 20 point lead at home on a night they missed 45 three pointers in a loss to the Knicks. Two nights later the Celtics blew a 20 point lead at home in another loss to the Knicks. That's not a typo. History did repeat itself.

On Sunday the Cavaliers, the top seed in the East could not hit a three point shot to save their lives at home and lost to the Pacers. Two nights later they blew a 20 point lead and lost on a last second three pointer to the Pacers again. The fans sat stunned as the Cavs actually blew a 7 point lead with :43 remaining.

NBA HOME COURT ADVANTAGE GONE!

That same night the Timberwolves missed their first 16 three point attempts at home and lost to the Warriors. Golden State played most of the game without Steph Curry due to a strained hamsting.

Back in my day NBA home court advantage meant something. It meant you made shots because you were used to the home rims. The fans would intimidate the road teams into sure-fire losses. But not anymore. NBA home court advantage is a thing of the past.