Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Total

The Florida Panthers look to steal Game 2 on the road and head back to Florida with home-ice advantage.
The Panthers lost Game 1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5–4. Florida trailed 4–1 heading into the third period but cut the deficit to one within five minutes. Toronto added an insurance goal at the 14-minute mark, and although the Panthers answered late, they fell just short of a comeback. Florida outhit Toronto 51–24 and went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Panthers fought hard in the final period and will look to start stronger in Game 2.
The Maple Leafs played well for two periods in Game 1 but nearly let the win slip away in the third. Toronto managed to hold on despite Florida's strong push. The Maple Leafs outshot the Panthers 30–29 and won the faceoff battle 36–24. William Nylander was the first star of the game, recording two goals and an assist. Toronto will look to get its power play going and keep things tight throughout the game.
Spread
- Panthers -1.5 (+185)
- Maple Leafs +1.5 (-218)
Moneyline
- Panthers -138
- Maple Leafs +126
Total
- OVER 5.5 (-114)
- UNDER 5.5 (+106)
*The above data was collected on May 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in seven of Florida's last eight games.
- Florida is 4-2 SU in its last six games.
- Florida is 4-2 SU in its last six games against Toronto.
- Toronto is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Toronto's last 16 games against Florida.
- Toronto is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games at home.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports
Florida Panthers
- None
Toronto Maple Leafs
- Anthony Stolarz, G - Day-to-day
- Jani Hakanpaa, D - Injured reserve
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks
Florida is ranked 15th in scoring, seventh in goals against, and slightly above average in special teams play. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals and points. In Game 1, he had a minus-2 rating and two shots on net. It took a while for the Panthers to get going in Game 1, but their third-period push will likely carry over into Game 2. Florida needs to focus on special teams. Although they didn't allow a power-play goal, going to the box five times isn't ideal, especially when you're chasing the game and trying to maintain consistent offensive zone pressure.
Toronto is ranked seventh in scoring, eighth in goals against, and ninth on the power play. Mitch Marner leads the team in assists and points. In Game 1, he recorded an assist, a plus-1 rating, and four shots on goal. The Maple Leafs set the tone early, scoring in every period. Four of their six defensemen registered points, showing how strong defense early helped generate offense. Toronto will aim to continue blocking quality Florida scoring chances and build leads with power play success.
Best Bet: Under
In their last series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, three of Florida's four wins were driven more by defense than offense. The Maple Leafs have the stronger offensive team, but the Panthers showed in the third period that when they slowly contain the opposing offense, goals can start coming in bunches. That approach worked well for Florida on the road in Tampa, and they'll look to use the same method in Game 2.