Panthers vs Maple Leafs Odds, Spread, and Total

TORONTO, CANADA – MAY 5: Matthew Tkachuk #19 of the Florida Panthers battles against John Tavares #91 of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period in Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 5, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Panthers 5-4. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Florida Panthers look to steal Game 2 on the road and head back to Florida with home-ice advantage.

The Panthers lost Game 1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 5–4. Florida trailed 4–1 heading into the third period but cut the deficit to one within five minutes. Toronto added an insurance goal at the 14-minute mark, and although the Panthers answered late, they fell just short of a comeback. Florida outhit Toronto 51–24 and went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. The Panthers fought hard in the final period and will look to start stronger in Game 2.

The Maple Leafs played well for two periods in Game 1 but nearly let the win slip away in the third. Toronto managed to hold on despite Florida's strong push. The Maple Leafs outshot the Panthers 30–29 and won the faceoff battle 36–24. William Nylander was the first star of the game, recording two goals and an assist. Toronto will look to get its power play going and keep things tight throughout the game.

Spread

Panthers -1.5 (+185)

Maple Leafs +1.5 (-218)

Moneyline

Panthers -138

Maple Leafs +126

Total

OVER 5.5 (-114)

UNDER 5.5 (+106)

*The above data was collected on May 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in seven of Florida's last eight games.

Florida is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

Florida is 4-2 SU in its last six games against Toronto.

Toronto is 10-2 SU in its last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Toronto's last 16 games against Florida.

Toronto is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games at home.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Injury Reports

Florida Panthers

None

Toronto Maple Leafs

Anthony Stolarz, G - Day-to-day

Jani Hakanpaa, D - Injured reserve

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Predictions and Picks

Florida is ranked 15th in scoring, seventh in goals against, and slightly above average in special teams play. Sam Reinhart leads the team in goals and points. In Game 1, he had a minus-2 rating and two shots on net. It took a while for the Panthers to get going in Game 1, but their third-period push will likely carry over into Game 2. Florida needs to focus on special teams. Although they didn't allow a power-play goal, going to the box five times isn't ideal, especially when you're chasing the game and trying to maintain consistent offensive zone pressure.

Toronto is ranked seventh in scoring, eighth in goals against, and ninth on the power play. Mitch Marner leads the team in assists and points. In Game 1, he recorded an assist, a plus-1 rating, and four shots on goal. The Maple Leafs set the tone early, scoring in every period. Four of their six defensemen registered points, showing how strong defense early helped generate offense. Toronto will aim to continue blocking quality Florida scoring chances and build leads with power play success.

Best Bet: Under