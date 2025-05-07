Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Odds, Run Line, and Total

MIAMI, FLORIDA – MAY 06: Liam Hicks #34 of the Miami Marlins rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at loanDepot park on May 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Is this the spring of bad Las Vegas lines? In the last week alone, the odds have predicted that Cleveland, Boston, OKC, and Minnesota would romp through the NBA playoffs, forecasted a Stanley Cup run for the Colorado Avalanche, and called for Barcelona to win its UEFA semifinal in Milan. Those bets all worked out as well as the Dodgers' moneyline for yesterday's ball game, a stunning 5-4 upset from the Marlins.

The Miami Marlins will try for an unlikely series win when the LA Dodgers visit LoanDepot Park for the rubber match at 4:40 p.m. EST today. Miami catcher Liam Hicks was a hero of last night's victory, but improved pitching was how the Marlins turned the trick, P Cal Quantrill allowing just one earned run in five innings.

Miami's rotation is set, while LA's injury woes have made the Dodgers scramble for a suitable starter in today's contest. Wouldn't you know that sportsbook odds favor the Dodgers to win by a greater discrepancy than usual, almost as if the Marlins were the team that couldn't get a rotation straight?

Spread

Marlins +1.5 (+130)

Dodgers -1.5 (-144)

Moneyline

Marlins (+201)

Dodgers (-225)

Total

OVER 10 (+101)

UNDER 10 (-118)

*The above data was collected on May 7, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Trends

The Miami Marlins are 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Totals have gone OVER in seven of Miami's last eight games against LA.

The LA Dodgers are 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Center fielder Derek Hill is on the 10-day IL with a sprained right wrist.

Right fielder Griffin Conine is on the 60-day IL with a dislocated left shoulder.

Second baseman Otto Lopez is out for two to three weeks with an ankle injury.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Relief pitcher Blake Treinen is out with a forearm injury.

Relief pitcher Michael Kopech is day-to-day to resume gameday duty.

Third baseman Tommy Edman is on the 10-day IL with right ankle swelling.

Miami Marlins vs Los Angeles Dodgers Predictions and Picks

Today's info on LA's injuries is limited to position players and everyday hurlers in the marquee lineup. If it included every hurt starting pitcher, the resulting full list of injury cases might trail off the page. Los Angeles is now forced to give MiLB starter Landon Knack a major role in today's series capper.

Is Miami's probable pitcher thought to be overrated? Planned starter Valente Bellozo is also on MiLB duty in stints this season, but he's got worthy statistics from Major League action with the Fins as well. Knack's stats contrast with those of a hurler who's overwhelmed in MLB. "In three games this season … Knack has a 7.27 ERA with six walks and seven strikeouts," warns a skeptical Eric Stephen of True Blue LA.