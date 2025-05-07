Kentucky Derby Winner Sovereignty Won’t Run Preakness, Triple Crown Dreams End

Just days after an amazing Kentucky Derby win, Sovereignty is sitting out the Preakness Stakes, killing any chance of a Triple Crown run in 2025. Trainer Bill Mott broke the news to race officials Tuesday.

"To be sitting here... it's like going to outer space," said Mott to NBC Sports.

With this decision, Triple Crown fans will need to wait until 2026 for another chance at history. Only 13 horses have pulled off this feat, with Justify's 2018 win being the latest.

The announcement follows an incredible performance at Churchill Downs, where Sovereignty beat 18 other horses in a rain-soaked race. The underdog surprised everyone at 7-1 odds, leaving favorite Journalism far behind.

Team Mott says the horse's well-being is the main reason for skipping the second leg of racing's crown. They haven't ruled out running in June's Belmont Stakes.

This move reflects a bigger change in racing priorities, as tracks deal with growing concerns about horse safety. It adds another chapter to Mott's Churchill Downs story, where his last win came when Country House took a disputed victory in 2019.

For jockey Junior Alvarado, the Derby was his first big win. His victory caps an impressive comeback after dealing with multiple injuries and setbacks.