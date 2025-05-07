ContestsEvents
Cowboys Trade Draft Picks to Steelers for Wide Receiver George Pickens

Diana Beasley
George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium
In a big move, Dallas made a deal with Pittsburgh, giving up future draft picks to get talented receiver George Pickens. The Cowboys gave away picks in 2026 and 2027, while getting a late-round pick back next year.

The young receiver will team up with CeeDee Lamb in Dallas after putting up good numbers last year - 59 catches, 900 yards, and three touchdowns. His addition helps make up for Michael Gallup leaving.

In his time with Pittsburgh, Pickens started 40 games and kept getting better. His rookie NFL season in 2022 saw him catch 52 passes for 801 yards. He improved his numbers and played more each season.

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin told ESPN that Pickens "needed to mature," pointing to his sideline behavior and reactions during games.

Since coming into the NFL, the former Georgia Bulldog has burned defenses with explosive plays. His average of 16.3 yards per catch shows how good he is at deep routes. Last year was his best yet - he caught 63 passes for 1,140 yards.

With DK Metcalf now in Pittsburgh, the Steelers were okay letting Pickens go. Their receivers now include Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson, plus veterans Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek, and Robert Woods.

This deal lines up with recent hints from Dallas about making big moves before the draft. The Cowboys will have Pickens for his final year on his rookie contract.

The 2022 second-round pick brings speed and size to Dallas, where he'll challenge defenses across from Lamb this fall.

