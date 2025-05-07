ContestsEvents
Cleveland Cavaliers are Choking Away their Season!

Craig Shemon
The Cleveland Cavaliers are choking away their awesome season. All year long they have been the best team in the East and earned the number one seed. But the pesky Pacers showed up and stole the first two games of their best of seven second round playoff series in Cleveland.

In game one the Cavs couldn't hit the side of a barn. They missed 29 three pointers (I know, the Boston Celtics said, "hold my beer," when they missed 45 from beyond the arc). But that is today's NBA, for better or worse. Anyway, Cavs fans, not to worry. These things happen.

But the Pacers may have served up a soul crushing loss to the Cavs and their fans in game two. Burgeoning star Tyrese Haliburton's three pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining gave the Pacers the 120-119 win and a 2-0 series lead as the teams shift to Indianapolis. But that wasn't all. The Cavs were up 7 points with :48 seconds remaining. In fact the Cavs were in control of the entire game. They came out swinging to a 17 point lead in the first quarter. They were up 20 in the third. Their lead remained 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Along the way Donovan Mitchell, with three teammates out due to injury, took the Cavs on his back and scored 48 points. He took 30 shots and made 17-21 free throws. But it wasn't enough as the Pacers absolutely stole the game at the horn. Game three is Friday night in Indy. Mitchell and his team will be physically and mentally drained. They better be careful. The Cleveland Cavaliers are choking away their season!

For more NBA talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

