Bishop Verot, Canterbury Force Game 3s in Florida Baseball Playoffs

In thrilling playoff action, Bishop Verot upset fourth-ranked Calvary Christian 5-4, while Canterbury pushed through extra innings to edge St. John Neumann 6-5. Both wins set up intense Game 3 matchups in their regional series.

After falling behind by three early, the Vikings pulled off an amazing comeback. Brody Baxmann blasted a momentum-shifting home run, getting revenge on the Warriors who had blanked them 3-0 in last year's playoffs.

With their season on the line, Canterbury scored twice in the eighth to keep their hopes alive in the Class 1A-Region 3 series. Their toughness under pressure kept their state title dreams going.

Meanwhile, Jesuit High's Tigers fought their way to the Final Four in Class 4A-Region 3. They rolled over Barron Collier in back-to-back games, finishing with a commanding 9-0 win.

The Warriors had been destroying teams all season. Their reputation as Tampa's powerhouse made the Vikings' upset even more impressive.

These games highlighted Southwest Florida's baseball talent. After last year's tough loss, the Vikings showed they could beat top-tier competition.

Canterbury's clutch performance showed real championship potential. When they needed it most, they came through with big hits to survive.

The Tigers' pitchers dominated Barron Collier. They didn't give up a single run in 14 innings of pressure-packed baseball.

On the softball diamond, Bishop Verot's Crimson Lawrence grabbed District 2A Player of the Year honors from the Florida Athletic Coaches Association.