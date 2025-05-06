Ravens Cut NFL Record-Holder Justin Tucker After Slump in Performance and Controversy

After 13 amazing seasons, the Baltimore Ravens parted ways with Justin Tucker. The kicker's unexpected downturn in 2024 saw him make just 73.3% of his kicks, while off-field issues with massage therapists tainted his reputation.

"Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those instances... We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens," said Eric DeCosta to baltimoreravens.com.

The NFL's most reliable kicker fell hard in 2024, missing eight kicks and going 22-for-30. The team quickly brought in Tyler Loop from Arizona to take his place.

Red flags first appeared in 2023. Despite making his fifth straight Pro Bowl, Tucker had trouble from long range, making just one of five kicks beyond 50 yards.

Before his 2024 slump, Tucker was the best in the business among NFL kickers. His impressive 90.2% success rate came from making 395 of 438 attempts. He held both the record for longest field goal at 66 yards and the best accuracy (89.1%) among those with 100+ kicks.

The breakup cancels a four-year, $24 million contract Tucker signed in August 2022 - a deal that made him the NFL's highest-paid kicker. He earned that money by breaking the team's scoring record with a crucial 42-yarder against Pittsburgh.