Pacers vs Cavaliers Odds, Spread, and Total

CLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 04: Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots over Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter of game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Rocket Arena on May 04, 2025 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers aim to win Game 2 on the road and take a commanding 2-0 series lead back to Indiana.

The Pacers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1, 121–112. Indiana led by 11 points at the end of the first quarter. Although the Cavaliers chipped away at the lead over the next two quarters, the Pacers pulled away by winning the fourth quarter 29–22. Indiana shot 53% from the field and dominated from beyond the arc, making 19 threes to Cleveland's 9. Six Pacers scored in double figures, with Andrew Nembhard leading the team with 23 points.

Before this series began, the Cavaliers had six days of rest after sweeping the Miami Heat in the previous round, with three of those wins coming in blowout fashion. But now, just like that, they find themselves down 1–0 and in need of at least one home win to stay in control. Despite the loss, Cleveland still shot 45% from the field and outscored Indiana in the paint, 70–38.

Spread

Pacers +9 (-110)

Cavaliers -8.5 (-111)

Moneyline

Pacers +335

Cavaliers -366

Total

OVER 229.5 (-111)

UNDER 230 (-105)

*The above data was collected on May 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Betting Trends

Indiana is 5-2 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Indiana's last five games.

Indiana is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

Cleveland is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games.

The total has gone OVER in five of Cleveland's last six games.

Cleveland is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Injury Reports

Indiana Pacers

Isaiah Jackson, SF - Out

Cleveland Cavaliers

De'Andre Hunter, SF - Day-to-day, questionable for the game.

Darius Garland, PG - Out, questionable for the game.

Evan Mobley, PF - Day-to-day, questionable for the game.

Pacers vs Cavaliers Predictions and Picks

Indiana's scoring in the playoffs has consistently hovered around 120 points. The defense has been solid, and the Pacers have picked up both double-digit wins and some close victories. They'll look to maintain that efficient scoring in Game 2, but need to cut down on turnovers. Indiana committed 16 turnovers in Game 1, and giving this Cavaliers offense extra possessions is risky.

Cleveland is surprised to be down 1–0. They were one of the most consistent teams in the Eastern Conference all season and were only tested a handful of times. The Cavs lost just seven games at home during the regular season. They put in a solid effort in Game 1 but were outplayed from beyond the arc. Cleveland took care of the ball, and Donovan Mitchell led the team in scoring with 33 points. In Game 2, the Cavaliers will aim to tighten up their defense and avoid falling into a position where they're chasing the game.

Best Bet: Indiana Spread